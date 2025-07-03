Ishan Kishan Imitates THIS Former Player During Nottinghamshire vs Somerset County Championship 2025 [WATCH]

He then followed it up with a couple of off-spinning balls before switching to around the wicket.
India’s young gun, Ishan Kishan, has been playing for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. The flamboyant batter smashed two fifties in as many red-ball games in the County Championship Division 1. On Wednesday, Kishan hogged all the limelight when he tried his luck in bowling during a drawn match against Somerset in Taunton.
Kishan was spotted bowling both off-spin and leg-spin within the span of a single over. The Jharkhand-based batter tried to emulate Harbhajan Singh’s iconic action, bowling from over the wicket to Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was batting in the 140s. He then followed it up with a couple of off-spinning balls before switching to around the wicket. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.
On the back of Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 147, Somerset decided to declare at 238 for 4 in their second innings, taking a lead of 108 runs when the draw was agreed. Previously, Somerset scored 379 in the first innings, with contributions from Tom Banton and Tom Abell. Left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White scalped four wickets. In reply, Nottinghamshire went on to score 509 in 163.2 overs, with the likes of Ben Slater (124) and Jack Haynes (157) scoring centuries.
Coming in to bat in the middle order, Kishan amassed 77 runs with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes. In his County debut against Yorkshire in Nottingham, the left-hand batter smashed 87 runs off 98 balls, smashing 12 fours and a six in another drawn match.
Kishan, who last played a Test match for India in July 2023, missed out on taking part in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. During the IPL 2025, the SRH batter collected 354 runs in 14 matches after playing seven seasons for the Mumbai Indians.
With four wins, one loss, and four draws, Nottinghamshire are standing in the second spot on the County Championship Division One 2025 points table. They will play their next game against Hampshire, starting on July 22. The upcoming game will see former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates Kishan and Tilak Varma facing each other at the County stage.
