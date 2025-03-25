Ben Duckett Explains Why He Deactivated His X Profile And Clears the Air on Jasprit Bumrah Statements

India set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June.

Ben Duckett has shared the reason behind deactivating his account on social media platform X, stating that staying away from it is the best choice for him at the moment.

His decision came after receiving criticism for his comments regarding a potential contest against Jasprit Bumrah.

With India set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June, Bumrah is expected to be a key threat for the home team.

Clears the Air on Bumrah Comments

Addressing the situation at Nottinghamshire’s media day, Duckett clarified that he considers Bumrah one of the toughest bowlers in the world. He explained that his earlier remarks were simply about having faced the Indian pacer before, meaning he is not unfamiliar with what to expect in the upcoming series.

“If you ask me about Jasprit Bumrah, I’d say, right now, he’s probably the toughest bowler to face in the world. What I said in the interview was that I’d faced him before – it’s not like I’m going into a series not knowing what he’s going to do,” Duckett said.

ALSO READ:

‘King Babar’ – New SRH Signing Trolled by England Cricketer on His Social Media Post

‘Score 50 off 10, Go Home’ – RCB Star Makes Cool Comment As Team Heads to CSK for IPL 2025 Clash

3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn’t Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma

Duckett on Handling Media and Public Opinions

Ben Duckett said that he has always been good at ignoring media and people’s opinions because everyone has the right to think what they want. He does not generally respond to comments, but in this case, he felt the need to clarify things. A few people didn’t get his point and reacted without knowing the whole story.

Once he told his side of the story, some people apologized when they came to know what they had done wrong. He also believes this can serve as a lesson to others not to jump to conclusions so fast after reading just a portion of something. Most people jump to conclusions without hearing the whole story, and he hopes this will cause them to think more before doing so.

“I’ve always been very good at blocking media out and blocking opinions of people because they’re completely entitled to them. It felt like a good opportunity to actually reply to a couple of people and go, ‘look, this isn’t what I said’. And obviously then I had some other communication with people who were apologising. That was nice. But then, it was potentially a learning for other people to maybe not go so hard straight away from reading a snippet of something.,” he added.

Why Duckett Decided to Leave X

Despite the controversy, he emphasized that he would continue to express himself honestly in interviews rather than changing his approach. Reflecting on the past week, he concluded that staying away from X (formerly known as Twitter) makes life simpler for him at this point.

“I’d like to think I won’t not be me in interviews. I’d find that really hard to do, and I wouldn’t want to do that. It’s been an interesting week but I think for me, right now, being off Twitter is the right thing and it’s a lot easier life being off Twitter,” he further stated.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.