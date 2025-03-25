News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn't Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn’t Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

However Ashutosh was not the only player RCB targeted but could not sign.

3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn't Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma

The IPL 2025 has begun in a thrilling way and in just four matches we have already seen new faces, debutants, and overlooked players making a strong impact. In the DC vs LSG match on Monday, Ashutosh Sharma once again showcased his finishing skills just like he did for PBKS last season.

Now with Delhi Capitals, he delivered another match winning performance. RCB had bid for him in the auction but backed out, a decision they might regret now considering their lack of death hitting resources.

However Ashutosh was not the only finisher RCB targeted but could not sign. Here is a look at three finishers they went after but missed out on in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma started IPL 2025 with a bang, scoring 66 off 31 balls for Delhi Capitals and helping them win against Lucknow Super Giants. His knock showed once again that he is a great finisher, just like he was for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Even after his good performances, Punjab Kings let him go before the mega auction.

At the auction, RCB started the bidding, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined in. RCB stopped at INR 1.5 crore, and then Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) continued from INR 1.8 crore onwards. In the end, DC bought him for INR 3.8 crore. Since he plays well under pressure, RCB might regret not bidding more, as he could have strengthened their middle order.

ALSO READ:

David Miller

David Miller was another player RCB missed out on in the IPL 2025 auction. He was a proven finisher for Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024. In 2022, he had a great season, scoring 481 runs in 16 matches. His numbers dropped to 259 runs in 2023 and 210 runs in 2024, but that was mainly because he batted lower and faced fewer balls. Despite his experience, Gujarat Titans decided to release him before the auction.

Several teams, including RCB, went after Miller in the auction. RCB bid up to INR 7.25 crore but pulled out, allowing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to sign him for INR 7.5 crore. With Miller’s finishing skills, RCB might regret not going the extra mile to secure him.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis was another player RCB missed out on in the IPL 2025 auction. He played for LSG from 2022 to 2024. His first season was not great, as he scored only 156 runs in 10 innings. But he made a good comeback, scoring 408 runs in 2023 and 388 runs in 2024. He was among LSG’s top batters in those two years. He also bowled occasionally and took 13 wickets in total. Despite these performances, LSG decided to release him prior to the auction.

In the IPL 2025 auction, many teams wanted Stoinis, including RCB. They stayed in the bidding war for a long time and went up to INR 10.75 crore. But Punjab Kings (PBKS) made the final bid of INR 11 crore and bought him. Looking at his performance, RCB might regret not bidding a little more to get him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ashutosh Sharma
David Miller
Delhi Capitals
IPL
IPL 2025
Marcus Stoinis
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against CSK in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach.

‘Score 50 off 10, Go Home’ – RCB Star Makes Cool Comment As Team Heads to CSK for IPL 2025 Clash

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings.
11:19 am
Darpan Jain
Sanjeev Goenka Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 lsg vs dc

Rishabh Pant And Sanjeev Goenka Seen Engaging in Discussion After LSG Loss vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

It wasn't the first time LSG owner had a post-match discussion with his team's captain
11:13 am
Samarnath Soory
After Lucknow Super Giants’ close one-wicket defeat last night, Rishabh Pant and Lance Klusener made contrasting comments.

Rishabh Pant and LSG Asst Coach Lance Klusener Contradict Each Other After Heartbreaking Defeat vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant felt they had scored enough runs on that kind of track, even if they lost the momentum in the second half.
11:04 am
Darpan Jain
ashutosh sharma celebration switch hit dc vs lsg ipl 2025 delhi capitals kevin pietersen

Who was Ashutosh Sharma’s Switch Hit Celebration For After Stunning Knock for Delhi Capitals? WATCH VIDEO

11:49 pm
CX Staff Writer
ashutosh sharma dc vs lsg ipl 2025

How Rishabh Pant And Co. Reacted to Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma Pulling Off a Remarkable Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in Best Game of IPL 2025 So Far

11:49 pm
CX Staff Writer

LSG Youngster Digvesh Rathi Threatens to Mankad Ashutosh Sharma at Non-Striker’s End During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 17th over of Delhi Capitals' innings which was bowled by youngster Digvesh Rathi.
12:01 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.