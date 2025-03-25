3 Finishers RCB Bid For But Didn’t Win at The IPL 2025 Auction Ft. Ashutosh Sharma

However Ashutosh was not the only player RCB targeted but could not sign.

The IPL 2025 has begun in a thrilling way and in just four matches we have already seen new faces, debutants, and overlooked players making a strong impact. In the DC vs LSG match on Monday, Ashutosh Sharma once again showcased his finishing skills just like he did for PBKS last season.

Now with Delhi Capitals, he delivered another match winning performance. RCB had bid for him in the auction but backed out, a decision they might regret now considering their lack of death hitting resources.

However Ashutosh was not the only finisher RCB targeted but could not sign. Here is a look at three finishers they went after but missed out on in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma started IPL 2025 with a bang, scoring 66 off 31 balls for Delhi Capitals and helping them win against Lucknow Super Giants. His knock showed once again that he is a great finisher, just like he was for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Even after his good performances, Punjab Kings let him go before the mega auction.

At the auction, RCB started the bidding, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined in. RCB stopped at INR 1.5 crore, and then Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) continued from INR 1.8 crore onwards. In the end, DC bought him for INR 3.8 crore. Since he plays well under pressure, RCB might regret not bidding more, as he could have strengthened their middle order.

ALSO READ:

David Miller

David Miller was another player RCB missed out on in the IPL 2025 auction. He was a proven finisher for Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024. In 2022, he had a great season, scoring 481 runs in 16 matches. His numbers dropped to 259 runs in 2023 and 210 runs in 2024, but that was mainly because he batted lower and faced fewer balls. Despite his experience, Gujarat Titans decided to release him before the auction.

Several teams, including RCB, went after Miller in the auction. RCB bid up to INR 7.25 crore but pulled out, allowing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to sign him for INR 7.5 crore. With Miller’s finishing skills, RCB might regret not going the extra mile to secure him.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis was another player RCB missed out on in the IPL 2025 auction. He played for LSG from 2022 to 2024. His first season was not great, as he scored only 156 runs in 10 innings. But he made a good comeback, scoring 408 runs in 2023 and 388 runs in 2024. He was among LSG’s top batters in those two years. He also bowled occasionally and took 13 wickets in total. Despite these performances, LSG decided to release him prior to the auction.

In the IPL 2025 auction, many teams wanted Stoinis, including RCB. They stayed in the bidding war for a long time and went up to INR 10.75 crore. But Punjab Kings (PBKS) made the final bid of INR 11 crore and bought him. Looking at his performance, RCB might regret not bidding a little more to get him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.