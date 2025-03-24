LSG Youngster Digvesh Rathi Threatens to Mankad Ashutosh Sharma at Non-Striker’s End During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 17th over of Delhi Capitals' innings which was bowled by youngster Digvesh Rathi.

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday witnessed a Mankad attempt.

The incident happened during the 17th over of Delhi Capitals’ innings which was bowled by youngster Digvesh Rathi. Bowling the second ball of the over, Rathi stopped during his run-up and threatened to run-out Ashutosh Sharma, who had stepped out of the crease at the non-striker’s end before the ball was bowled.

Ashutosh went onto play an entertaining innings, and scored an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls as Delhi Capitals secured a miraculous one-wicket win.

How Delhi Capitals secured the win

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants, who welcomed DC’s decision with open arms. Lucknow Super Giants lost Aiden Markram (15) in the powerplay, but Mitchell Marsh (72) and Nicholas Pooran (75) forged 87 runs for the second wicket to put the Rishabh Pant-led side right back on track. Lucknow Super Giants were 161/3 when Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the 14th over, but quick cameos from David Miller (27* off 19 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (nine off eight balls) ensured they posted a total of 209/8 from 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals were four down in the powerplay during their chase, 58/4 to be precise. Delhi Capitals, the designated “hosts” in Vizag, were clearly on the backfoot following the dismissals of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi and skipper Axar Patel. Faf du Plessis (29) and Tristan Stubbs (33) showed promising signs of a fightback but were dismissed at regular intervals. However, the best was yet to come.

Ashutosh Sharma played an entertaining knock that consisted of five fours and as many sixes, taking the bowlers to the cleaners. He came out to bat a crucial time, when Delhi Capitals were struggling at 65/5 following Faf du Plessis’ dismissal. He forged a 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs for the sixth wicket, and then a 55-run partnership with Vipraj Nigam. A crucial 21-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav for the ninth wicket is what changed the game and the momentum shifted towards the Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vizag on Sunday (March 30), whereas Lucknow Super Giants also take on the same opponents three days earlier, in Hyderabad on March 27.

