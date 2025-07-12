News
Lockie Ferguson IPL 2026 Auction Punjab Kings
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Lockie Ferguson At IPL 2026 Auction if PBKS Release Him

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 12, 2025
5 min read

He picked up five wickets in four matches for Punjab Kings.

Lockie Ferguson IPL 2026 Auction Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a few notable changes in their setup by bringing in Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas Iyer as their captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The leadership duo, who have shared a great bond in the past, came together and took the relatively young side in the playoffs and the final for the first time since 2014. They missed out on their maiden IPL title by just six runs, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While there have been some great seasons from the Indian players, a few overseas players couldn’t make an impact. However, there was a player who missed nearly the entire season for them due to injury — Lockie Ferguson. With the IPL 2026 mini auction around the corner, PBKS will look to fill in the gaps and might seek a replacement for Ferguson, who has had injury concerns in the past.

Ferguson was roped in by PBKS on his base price of INR 2 Crores in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He looked very good before picking up an injury during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The right-arm pacer’s role was of enforcer, with his sheer pace, clicking 145+ kmph on a regular basis. He took five wickets in four matches at an economy of 9.17. His numbers might not speak about his impact, but he delivered crucial breakthroughs whenever needed, playing a crucial role in Punjab’s wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). If Punjab Kings opt to release Ferguson, considering his injury concerns and availability for the entire season, many franchises will be interested in securing his services. So, let’s find out which three franchises will be in search of an overseas pacer who can threaten batters with his pace.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians haven’t had a great last five seasons, managing to qualify for the IPL playoffs only twice. While they had arguably the best of core Indian players, the five-time champions struggled with their pace attack, which can accompany pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. They tried the options like Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Luke Wood, Tymal Mills and Lizaad Williams, but nobody had a similar impact. Hence, they might look for a pacer to middle over enforcer to the perfection and maintain the pressure built by the likes of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Bumrah.

With left-arm pacers like Boult and Ashwani Kumar already available in the squad, Mumbai can replace Ferguson with Reece Topley. The inclusion of Lockie Ferguson might work for them on a red-soil pitch that offers pace and bounce, plus his experience of playing franchise leagues across the globe could be vital. He will also bring variety to their pace unit. The 34-year-old’s record in the IPL is a testament to his skills and ability. While he has featured in 49 games in eight seasons, the tall pacer has picked up 51 wickets at an economy of 8.97, which includes a four-wicket haul.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have struggled immensely with their pace bowling attack in the IPL 2025. Their speedsters lacked consistency and control with the new ball, which is clearly evident with the number of wickets taken and economy rate. The LSG fast bowlers recorded the second fewest wickets (18) and the worst economy rate (10.73), and an average of 50.06 in the entire season. Additionally, their pacers conceded the most number of sixes.

LSG have almost one-dimensional pace attack and lacks a pacer who hits the deck hard and exploits help from the surface. While there are many loopholes in the bowling attack which they need to address, Lockie Ferguson has much to offer for LSG. He can lead the bowling attack and brings vast experience, which they surely lack. Ekana Stadium also has a red-soil surface, and it will work in his favour only. In his lone outing at the venue, Ferguson has picked up a wicket while conceding runs at 8.67.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the favourites coming into the IPL 2025 season, but they couldn’t collectively. As a result, after a title-winning campaign in 2024, they finished eighth in the points table. They have two major concerns, including the middle-order muddle and the pace bowling unit’s consistency. KKR tried to fill the vacuum left by the departure of Mitchell Starc with Spencer Johnson, but the plan didn’t work at all. While they had the option of South African pacer Anrich Nortje, he missed the majority of the season due to injury.

Their all pacers had an economy of over 10, with swing bowler Vaibhav Arora being the most economical amongst them at 10.12. They recorded the third-worst economy rate in the middle overs. And there, Ferguson could be the game changer. He can run through the middle-order and provide control in the middle phase. His raw pace, control and accurate bouncer make him a deadly bowler to face. He will also enjoy the pace-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens.

