3 Teams That Could Target Harshal Patel At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Teams That Could Target Harshal Patel At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 13, 2025
3 min read

Harshal Patel took 16 wickets in 13 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

3 Teams That Could Target Harshal Patel At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

Pacer Harshal Patel had a pretty ordinary season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025. From 13 matches, he took 16 wickets at an average of 26.88 and an economy rate of 9.81. His best figures of 4/28 came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in April. Harshal Patel’s IPL 2024 performance was in stark contrast to IPL 2024, wherein he represented Punjab Kings (PBKS).

In IPL 2024, he took 24 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 19.88 and an economy rate of 9.73. Because of his ordinary season, the 34-year-old could thus be at risk of being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. So without further ado, we take a look at three teams that could eye Harshal Patel:

Mumbai Indians

Should Mumbai Indians let go of Deepak Chahar, who was quite underwhelming in IPL 2025, the five-time champions could eye Harshal Patel as a worthy replacement.

Deepak Chahar took just 11 wickets from 15 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 34.18 and an economy rate of 9.17. This was quite underwhelming because of Deepak Chahar’s price tag of INR 9.25 crore.

As he as showcased previously, Harshal Patel can be effective in the death overs. According to ESPNCricinfo, Harshal Patel has taken 70 wickets from 81 innings in the death overs in the IPL despite having gone at an economy rate of 10.24.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants had a forgettable IPL 2025 season and part of that reason is due to their lack of depth in their pace attack. The likes of Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep missed the first few matches of the season. Mayank Yadav, in fact, was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a back injury after having played just two matches.

ALSO READ:

Harshal Patel can be a valuable option for Lucknow Super Giants and the Rishabh Pant-led side can benefit from his possible addition as his presence will add depth to the pace bowling attack. Harshal Patel can also be a backup option for Lucknow Super Giants in case of any injury concerns.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals struggled in terms of having quality Indian pacers in IPL 2025. Tushar Deshpande took just nine wickets from 10 matches, whereas Sandeep Sharma also had the same amount of wickets from the same amount of matches.

Harshal Patel could help Rajasthan Royals change their fortunes because of his death bowling, a factor which contributed to the Royals finishing lower in the IPL 2025 standings.

Cricket
Harshal Patel
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

