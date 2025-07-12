News
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could release India pace trio ahead of IPL 2026 auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Could Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Consider Offloading 3 Key India Pacers To Revamp Approach At IPL 2026 Auction? 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 12, 2025
3 min read

LSG can free up INR 24.75 crore by releasing the trio.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could release India pace trio ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a solid start to the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but failed to reach the playoffs. They lost five of the last six games and ended up seventh on the table. The team management will look to rebuild their squad in the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

LSG had splashed INR 27 crore to secure the services of Rishabh Pant. That compromised their auction last year and the effects could be seen in the IPL 2025. They could release Pant and go into the mini auction with a big purse but it is unlikely that they will let go of their skipper, whose brand value keeps increasing.

However, there is another way LSG can free up some purse. 

LSG to release India pacers ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Lucknow Super Giants had shown a lot of faith in their young inexperienced players. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, they had retained Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan for a combined price of INR 51 crore. 

ALSO READ: 

In the mega auction, they splashed INR 9.75 crore and INR 8 crore to get Avesh Khan and Akash Deep, respectively. That is a total of INR 32.75 crore on four Indian pacers. There is a case for LSG to release all four and go into the auction for a fresh set of pacers. If not all four, they can consider offloading Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan. 

Why Lucknow Super Giants could release Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan 

Lucknow Super Giants had the worst economy rate among all teams in IPL 2025. They conceded runs at 10.28 per over on average throughout that season while the second worst team had an economy of 10.08. 

Poor bowling attack was the biggest reason for their downfall in the second half of the season. Avesh played 13 games and picked 13 wickets at 10.28 rpo. Akash Deep played six games with an economy of 12.05. 

Mayank Yadav spent the first half recovering from a back Injury before making a comeback. It didn’t last long, however, as he was injured again and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. He played only two games, in which he looked like a shadow of his old self as he leaked runs at 12.50 rpo. 

Mohsin, the tall left-arm pacer, missed the entire season due to an injury. Mayank and Mohsin are highly injury-prone and are barely on the field. Mayank is 23 years old and has age on his side. But he has endured a tough battle with injuries in his short career.  

At some point LSG have to think if their investment is worth it. By offloading Mayank, Mohsin, and Avesh, the franchise can free up INR 24.75 crore. 

Considering the fitness and form issues of these pacers along with their price tag, it makes sense for LSG to release them. LSG can then go into the IPL 2026 auction with a revamped approach. 

Avesh Khan
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

