Who was Ashutosh Sharma’s Switch Hit Celebration For After Stunning Knock for Delhi Capitals? WATCH VIDEO

A sensational finish with the bat was the headline moment in Delhi Capitals’ stunning one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, but it was a special Ashutosh Sharma celebration that had everyone talking after the game.

After sealing the victory with a straight six, Ashutosh didn’t run or roar. Instead, he turned to the Delhi Capitals dugout and played an imaginary switch hit, pointing his bat toward the support staff. The gesture was directed at none other than Kevin Pietersen, who recently joined DC as team mentor. Pietersen, famous for popularising the switch hit during his playing days, broke into a wide smile from the dugout as the team celebrated.

Ashutosh’s tribute came after he scripted one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL history. DC were struggling at 7 for 3 and later needed 62 off the final 30 balls. Ashutosh was on a run-a-ball 20 at the time and looked out of rhythm. But something clicked. He exploded with 46 runs off his next 11 deliveries to finish on 66* off 31 balls, leading Delhi to a remarkable win with three balls to spare.

Watch Ashutosh Sharma do the switch hit celebration for Kevin Pietersen

While debutant Vipraj Nigam gave DC hope with a 15-ball 39, it was Ashutosh who took charge at the death and kept his cool under pressure. His calm finish was topped by a celebration that highlighted the growing bond between the players and the new support staff.

For Delhi, this win was more than just points — it was a statement, and Ashutosh’s switch-hit salute was the perfect exclamation mark to cap off a remarkable start to IPL 2025.

