News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
ashutosh sharma celebration switch hit dc vs lsg ipl 2025 delhi capitals kevin pietersen
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Who was Ashutosh Sharma’s Switch Hit Celebration For After Stunning Knock for Delhi Capitals? WATCH VIDEO

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
ashutosh sharma celebration switch hit dc vs lsg ipl 2025 delhi capitals kevin pietersen

A sensational finish with the bat was the headline moment in Delhi Capitals’ stunning one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, but it was a special Ashutosh Sharma celebration that had everyone talking after the game.

After sealing the victory with a straight six, Ashutosh didn’t run or roar. Instead, he turned to the Delhi Capitals dugout and played an imaginary switch hit, pointing his bat toward the support staff. The gesture was directed at none other than Kevin Pietersen, who recently joined DC as team mentor. Pietersen, famous for popularising the switch hit during his playing days, broke into a wide smile from the dugout as the team celebrated.

Ashutosh’s tribute came after he scripted one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL history. DC were struggling at 7 for 3 and later needed 62 off the final 30 balls. Ashutosh was on a run-a-ball 20 at the time and looked out of rhythm. But something clicked. He exploded with 46 runs off his next 11 deliveries to finish on 66* off 31 balls, leading Delhi to a remarkable win with three balls to spare.

Watch Ashutosh Sharma do the switch hit celebration for Kevin Pietersen

ALSO READ:

While debutant Vipraj Nigam gave DC hope with a 15-ball 39, it was Ashutosh who took charge at the death and kept his cool under pressure. His calm finish was topped by a celebration that highlighted the growing bond between the players and the new support staff.

For Delhi, this win was more than just points — it was a statement, and Ashutosh’s switch-hit salute was the perfect exclamation mark to cap off a remarkable start to IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ashutosh Sharma
DC vs LSG
IPL 2025

Related posts

ashutosh sharma dc vs lsg ipl 2025

How Rishabh Pant And Co. Reacted to Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma Pulling Off a Remarkable Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in Best Game of IPL 2025 So Far

11:49 pm
CX Staff Writer

LSG Youngster Digvesh Rathi Threatens to Mankad Ashutosh Sharma at Non-Striker’s End During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 17th over of Delhi Capitals' innings which was bowled by youngster Digvesh Rathi.
12:01 am
Vishnu PN
Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Back After Big Accident, Punjab Kings Youngster, Backed by Ricky Ponting, Set to Storm IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings youngster is set to take the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm.
10:05 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

He scored a six-ball duck.
11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Vi[raj Nigam DC vs LSG IPL 2025

Who Is Vipraj Nigam, the Uncapped Indian All-Rounder Who Removed Aiden Markram During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Vipraj Nigam removed Aiden Markram during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
9:43 pm
Vishnu PN
digvesh rathi dc vs lsg playing xi ipl 2025

Meet Digvesh Rathi, Mystery spinner with the Sunil Narine action in LSG Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He was acquired by LSG for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.
10:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.