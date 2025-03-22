News
Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Pyla Avinash Punjab Kings Intra Squad Game IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Australia Duo, Unknown Domestic Star Shine for Punjab Kings in Intra Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis Pyla Avinash Punjab Kings Intra Squad Game IPL 2025

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, a few batters from Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced their intent with some blistering knocks during the intra-squad game. Apart from Australian firepower in Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Aaron Hardie, domestic star Pyla Avinash stole the show. His knock of 38 not out from 16 balls included some serious six-hitting skills. The ball not only crossed the ropes but reached the tier 2 stands of the stadium.

Watch some of his fiery shots here:

More to follow…

