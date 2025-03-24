News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
ashutosh sharma dc vs lsg ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

How Rishabh Pant And Co. Reacted to Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma Pulling Off a Remarkable Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in Best Game of IPL 2025 So Far

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
ashutosh sharma dc vs lsg ipl 2025

Ashutosh Sharma produced a match-winning knock under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 opener in Visakhapatnam.

Coming in with the asking rate climbing and wickets falling regularly, Ashutosh initially struggled to get going. After 20 balls, he had scored just 20 runs. With the required run rate over 12 per over and Delhi needing 62 from the final 30 balls, the match looked to be slipping away. But what followed was an incredible turnaround.

Ashutosh suddenly found his rhythm and smashed 46 runs off his next 11 deliveries, finishing unbeaten on 66 off 31 balls. He hit boundaries at will and timed his attack perfectly. The match ended with him launching a straight six off Shahbaz Ahmed to seal the win with three balls remaining.

WATCH Ashutosh Sharma hitting the winning six

This innings came after DC had been reduced to 7 for 3 early in their chase of 210. Debutant Vipraj Nigam provided momentum with a quickfire 39 off 15 balls, but after his dismissal, it was Ashutosh who kept his nerve and saw the team home.

Earlier in the day, LSG had posted 209 for 8, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh scoring heavily. But DC’s bowlers fought back well, and Ashutosh ensured that their effort didn’t go in vain.

His knock may not have looked threatening at the start, but it ended as one of the most memorable finishes in recent IPL history.

ALSO READ:

Players React to Ashutosh Sharma Masterclass for Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant: “I thought the total was enough even though we lost momentum in between with the bat. They had two good partnerships with Stubbs and Ashutosh and then one more guy [Vipraj Nigam]. Luck plays a part, but we missed a stumping of Ashutosh [where the lbw DRS showed the ball narrowly missing stumps]. We can’t keep thinking of it, this happens in cricket.”

Faf du Plessis: “Amazing game of cricket. People complain about the new rule [impact player], but this is why the rule is there. When you think it is lost, someone comes and wins it for you. The extra batter really makes a big difference. As an overseas player, it is amazing to watch the Indian guys coming in and hitting such powerful sixes. I was reminded of Makhaya Ntini’s single in the 438 run-chase when Ashutosh was at the non-striker’s end and Mohit Sharma was on strike.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ashutosh Sharma
DC vs LSG
IPL 2025

Related posts

ashutosh sharma celebration switch hit dc vs lsg ipl 2025 delhi capitals kevin pietersen

Who was Ashutosh Sharma’s Switch Hit Celebration For After Stunning Knock for Delhi Capitals? WATCH VIDEO

11:49 pm
CX Staff Writer

LSG Youngster Digvesh Rathi Threatens to Mankad Ashutosh Sharma at Non-Striker’s End During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The incident happened during the 17th over of Delhi Capitals' innings which was bowled by youngster Digvesh Rathi.
12:01 am
Vishnu PN
Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Back After Big Accident, Punjab Kings Youngster, Backed by Ricky Ponting, Set to Storm IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings youngster is set to take the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm.
10:05 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

He scored a six-ball duck.
11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Vi[raj Nigam DC vs LSG IPL 2025

Who Is Vipraj Nigam, the Uncapped Indian All-Rounder Who Removed Aiden Markram During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Vipraj Nigam removed Aiden Markram during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
9:43 pm
Vishnu PN
digvesh rathi dc vs lsg playing xi ipl 2025

Meet Digvesh Rathi, Mystery spinner with the Sunil Narine action in LSG Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He was acquired by LSG for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.
10:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.