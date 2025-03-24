‘It Was Erratic’: Former Punjab Kings Captain’s Brutal Take on the Management Ahead of Their IPL 2025 Opener Against Gujarat Titans

The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season.

Former Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) skipper Adam Gilchrist, who captained the side from 2011 to 2013 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has recently criticised the team management. He took a dig at the franchise owners by pointing them out as “erratic”.

“There is still the same ownership when I was the captain of that particular franchise. It was somewhat erratic at times and that might be the handbrake for them for a long while”, he stated on the Club Prairie Fire show on YouTube.

The Australian player was picked up by the Punjab-based franchise at the 2011 auction, following his IPL triumph as the Deccan Chargers skipper in 2009. However, they couldn’t manage to qualify for the play-offs during his three-year tenure with the team.

Since the IPL’s inception in 2008, Punjab has only reached the final once in 2014 and lost the game by 3 wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ponting will ‘settle the ship’ in IPL 2025, believes Gilchrist

While talking about the new captain-coach combination of the Punjab Kings, he kept his faith in his fellow Aussie player Ricky Ponting. The former Delhi Capitals coach alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer, took the team to their three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, including their first final in 2020. He will now “settle the ship” of Punjab, felt Gilchrist.

“I think the combination of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer will inspire that franchise. They have worked well together previously and that’s going to be the cohesive gel to bring their ownership together. But I think Ricky will settle the ship”, he said.

Shreyas to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2025

The legendary Australian player predicted that the newly appointed captain of the Punjab Kings will be the top run-getter of this IPL season. Shreyas Iyer won the IPL 2024 as the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Punjab added him to their squad by spending a whopping INR 26.75 crore in the mega-auction.

“Shreyas Iyer is going to be my Orange Cap wearer by the end of it. He is going to bat at number three. He has been talking about it and he is shifting up the order and taking on the leadership role for them”, Gilchrist concluded.

The Punjab Kings will kick-off their IPL 2025 campaign against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans on March 25.

