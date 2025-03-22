Fan Invades Pitch To Touch Virat Kohli During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener [WATCH]

Kohli scored a superb half century to take RCB to an easy win against KKR

Fans running on to the pitch to hug their favorite players isn’t a new thing in cricket. It would be an overwhelming feeling for the fans to finally see their heroes from up close but also a great inconvenience for stadium security to contain such passionate fans and then whisk them away.

It’s also a huge problem for the player who is trying to focus on their innings while also thinking about not getting accidentally hurt by an over-zealous fan.

It becomes even a special moment if a fan manages to run on to the pitch during the player’s special innings and everything ends well.

Fan Invades Pitch During KKR vs RCB

On Saturday, nothing bad happened as security personnel at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ran on to the pitch to contain and remove a pitch invader who bowed down Virat Kohli.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kohli helped his ardent fan back to his feet as stadium security took him away. Fortunately for Kohli and RCB, the incident didn’t matter much as they recorded a thumping seven-wicket win over the hosts to begin the season.

Virat Kohli Begins IPL 2025 With A Bang

Kohli himself was in sublime touch as he scored an unbeaten 56 off 36 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes in the chase of 175. The former RCB skipper also added 95 with opening partner Phil Salt (56 off 31 balls) in just 8.3 overs to lay the foundation for a thumping win.

RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar smacked a quickfire 34 off 16 balls while Liam Livngstone smashed 15 off five balls to bring up the victory with 22 balls remaining.

Earlier in the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31 balls) and opener Sunil Narine (44 off 26 balls) added 103 runs in 49 balls which made a 200-plus score plausible. But a brilliant spell by left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3-29) took the wind out of their sails and restricted them to 174/8 in 20 overs.

KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

