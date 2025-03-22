News
Sunil Narine Hit Wicket KKR vs RCB Rajat Patidar Appeal IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

WATCH Sunil Narine Given Not Out Despite Hit-Wicket Appeal From Rajat Patidar During KKR vs RCB, Reason Revealed

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Sunil Narine Hit Wicket KKR vs RCB Rajat Patidar Appeal IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens delivered plenty of drama, but one moment in the first innings left many RCB fans confused and upset.

In the seventh over of KKR’s innings, Sunil Narine appeared to hit his stumps after missing a short delivery. The incident happened during a pull shot attempt, and while replays clearly showed Narine’s bat clipping the stumps, RCB appeared doubtful about appealing for hit wicket. Skipper Rajat Patidar was the only who seemed remotely interested for RCB.

This sparked reactions on social media, with some fans wondering if RCB had missed a golden opportunity to remove Narine. Even Rajat Patidar was seen gesturing toward the dugout to consider an appeal, and Tim David looked slightly interested as well. However, no appeal was made and Narine continued to bat.

Why Was Sunil Narine Not Given Out?

According to Law 35.1.1 in the MCC, a batter is out hit wicket only “while the ball is in play.” In this case, the umpire had already signaled a wide before Narine hit the stumps. That means the ball was dead at the moment he dislodged the bails.

So, even if RCB had appealed, it would not have been out.

What Does the Law Exactly Say?

  • Law 35.1.1 – Hit Wicket: “The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down either by the striker’s bat or person.”

WATCH Sunil Narine Hit the Stumps With his Bat during KKR vs RCB

ALSO READ:

Since the ball was ruled a wide before the stumps were disturbed, it was no longer in play.

While it may have looked like a clear dismissal in real-time, the umpire’s call was correct as per the rules. Narine was not out, and RCB had no grounds to appeal once the ball was declared a wide.

IPL 2025
KKR vs RCB
Sunil Narine

