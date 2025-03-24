‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

He scored a six-ball duck.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant, who switched allegiances from Delhi Capitals, had all the eyes on him as he walked out to bat during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener. No wonder with Pant being the most expensive player in the history of IPL at INR 27 crores, he was expected to deliver.
However, the left-hander had a forgettable outing in his new LSG outfit, scoring a six-ball duck.
Soon enough, LSG fans were left enraged as they took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their anger.
Check some of the best reactions below.
Speaking about the DC VS LSG match, LSG managed to post a towering total of 209 for 8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of fiery knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Nicky P slammed an explosive 30-ball 75 while Marsh looked on song with a 36-ball 72. For Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets but he was expensive, going at 10.50.
Coming to the chase, DC are now looking in early trouble after Shardul Thakur made a double blow in the first over itself. Thakur, who was last minute replacement by LSG for Mohsin Khan, removed Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel right at the start.
At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard read 7 for 2 in 1.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi and Faf du Plessis currently batting in the middle.
