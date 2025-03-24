News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He scored a six-ball duck.

‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant, who switched allegiances from Delhi Capitals, had all the eyes on him as he walked out to bat during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener. No wonder with Pant being the most expensive player in the history of IPL at INR 27 crores, he was expected to deliver.

However, the left-hander had a forgettable outing in his new LSG outfit, scoring a six-ball duck.

Soon enough, LSG fans were left enraged as they took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their anger.

Check some of the best reactions below.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals in early trouble after LSG set them 200-plus chase

Speaking about the DC VS LSG match, LSG managed to post a towering total of 209 for 8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of fiery knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Nicky P slammed an explosive 30-ball 75 while Marsh looked on song with a 36-ball 72. For Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets but he was expensive, going at 10.50.

Coming to the chase, DC are now looking in early trouble after Shardul Thakur made a double blow in the first over itself. Thakur, who was last minute replacement by LSG for Mohsin Khan, removed Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel right at the start.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreboard read 7 for 2 in 1.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi and Faf du Plessis currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC vs LSG
IPL 2025
LSG
RIshabh Pant

Related posts

Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Back After Big Accident, Punjab Kings Youngster, Backed by Ricky Ponting, Set to Storm IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings youngster is set to take the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm.
10:05 pm
Vishnu PN
Vi[raj Nigam DC vs LSG IPL 2025

Who Is Vipraj Nigam, the Uncapped Indian All-Rounder Who Removed Aiden Markram During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Vipraj Nigam removed Aiden Markram during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
9:43 pm
Vishnu PN
digvesh rathi dc vs lsg playing xi ipl 2025

Meet Digvesh Rathi, Mystery spinner with the Sunil Narine action in LSG Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He was acquired by LSG for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.
10:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS-Dhoni-Spills-the-Beans-About-Speculations-of-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Being-Only-a-Paper-Captain

‘I Was Making Decisions’: MS Dhoni Spills the Beans About Speculations of Ruturaj Gaikwad Being Only a Paper-Captain

The Gaikwad-led CSK won their first match of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians.
7:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
mayank yadav lsg vs dc ipl 2025 lucknow super giants

Why is Last Season’s Fastest Bowler Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for their IPL 2025 Match vs Delhi Capitals?

The pacer will not be available for a major chunk of the league stage.
9:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
KL Rahul expecting first child dc vs lsg ipl 2025 playing xi

Why is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for the IPL 2025 DC vs LSG Clash?

KL Rahul does not feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI in their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants.
9:34 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.