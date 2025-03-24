News
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Meet Digvesh Rathi, Mystery spinner with the Sunil Narine action in LSG Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired by LSG for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is set to unleash 25-year-old mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against Delhi Capitals. He was picked up by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side for his base price of INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.

Interestingly, Digvesh has a run-up similar to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder and T20 legend Sunil Narine where he hides the ball behind his back.

Check the video of his bowling below.

(More to follow)

