Why is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for the IPL 2025 DC vs LSG Clash?

KL Rahul does not feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI in their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match four of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Visakhapatnam. The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals boast of several top stars like the skipper himself, apart from players like Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Mitchell Starc, but will still miss a key player in wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Why KL Rahul is absent from DC playing XI vs LSG

KL Rahul is absent from the Delhi Capitals playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants reportedly due to the birth of his first child. He is expecting his first child with his wife Athiya Shetty. Skipper Axar Patel, however, said that Rahul had joined the team but was still unsure if he would play the game against his former side or not. “Obviously, he joined the team. We don’t know yet [if he’ll play]. Right now we don’t know if he is available or not,” the all-rounder had said. Delhi Capitals playing XI vs LSG Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel(w)

Sameer Rizvi

Axar Patel(c)

Tristan Stubbs

Vipraj Nigam

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

KL Rahul IPL career

KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants between 2022 and 2024 and led the franchise to the IPL playoffs in its first two years. In IPL 2024, however, Lucknow Super Giants endured a seventh place finish, winning just seven games (14 points). Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 32-year-old was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crores. Rishabh Pant, the former Delhi Capitals skipper, went the other way to Lucknow Super Giants, who acquired him for a whopping amount of INR 27 crores. That made Pant the most expensive player in IPL history.

Prior to his stints with LSG and DC, Rahul also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PKBS). Between 2020 and 2021, Rahul led Punjab Kings in 27 matches. winning just 11 of those while losing 14. Two matches ended in ties.

Rahul, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has played 132 matches in total, scoring 4663 runs at a strike-rate of 134.61. He has scored 37 fifties and four centuries so far in the tournament.

KL Rahul was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after beating New Zealand in the final. He scored 140 runs from five matches in the eight-team tournament.

