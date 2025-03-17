Best Delhi Capitals Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: Does Vice-Captain Faf du Plessis Fit Into Plans?

Delhi Capitals couldn't nail the auction and have ended up with several problems for IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have handed the reins to Axar Patel as they aim to clinch their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. They have been one of the poorest-performing teams in the league and will hope for a change of fortunes under a new leader.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals got some quality players on board. Those names include Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and T Natarajan. But overall, they couldn’t quite nail the auction and have ended up with several problems. Here we take a look at the best possible playing XI for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Best Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk

KL Rahul

Abishek Porel

Axar Patel (c)

Tristan Stubbs (wk)

Donovan Ferreira

Ashutosh Sharma

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mukesh Kumar

T Natarajan

Major Talking points For Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel Must Bat Higher Up

Delhi Capitals have time and again failed to utilise the true value of Axar Patel. Part of that problem was down to their unwillingness to send him higher up in the batting order. That needs to change if they are to make the best of their resources.

Axar is an excellent player of spin. Not only can he preserve his wicket against negative matchups, he can take on the spinners at any moment. He has shown what he can do in the middle overs for India in the last 10 months. DC also lack top quality left-handers in the squad and Axar at No.4 could be the solution.

Should Faf du Plessis Sit Out?

Faf du Plessis is a veteran with immense experience, something Delhi Capitals will need in IPL 2025. He was also made the vice-captain, which means that he might start in all probability. But they have three other top-order batting options that can’t be left out. This makes it hard to fit him in the playing XI unless as an impact sub.

Donovan Ferreira, on the other hand, gives a better balance to the side. He can bat down the order, providing support to Tristan Stubbs in finishing the innings. He also offers a pretty decent off-spin option.

Weighing the pros and cons, it would be wise to leave du Plessis out, even if he’s the vice-captain, at least at the beginning of the season. He can come into the playing XI if Jake Fraser-McGurk doesn’t regain his form quickly.

Will KL Rahul Change His Approach?

KL Rahul’s T20 career is stained with his conservative batting approach. He has frequently received criticism for over the years. Since 2019, he has averaged 50 in the IPL but has a strike rate of 132, which simply isn’t enough in this modern era.

Rahul had a good campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he looked proactive and handled pressure well. He is a technically sound batter with not many weaknesses. His confidence would be high after recent performances and Delhi Capitals would hope he brings his A game in IPL 2025.

Top Impact Player Substitutes for Delhi Capitals

1) Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi is known as one of the better players of smashing spin in domestic cricket. He can be a good addition to the DC batting line-up. They can use him as a floater depending on the situation.

2) Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma has decent variations up his sleeves and has a good experience of bowling in death overs. If Delhi Capitals want to have another bowling option, Mohit would be a good Impact Player substitute.

3) Karun Nair

Karun Nair is another batting option DC can try as an Impact Player. He is in red-hot form in domestic cricket and would fancy his chances of doing well in the IPL.

