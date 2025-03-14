News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
axar patel delhi capitals ipl
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 14, 2025

Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Delhi Capitals (DC) had parted ways with former skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction that was held last year.

axar patel delhi capitals ipl

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced all-rounder Axar Patel as their skipper ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Axar Patel will replace Rishabh Pant, who was released by the Capitals and eventually bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Delhi Capitals had finished IPL 2024 in sixth place with 14 points. They are yet to clinch the title and their best finish in any edition was a runners-up finish in IPL 2020, when they lost Mumbai Indians (MI).

Axar Patel’s ascension to Delhi Capitals captaincy made obvious

Axar has been a key figure in the Delhi Capitals’ set up since joining the franchise in 2019 and has scored 964 runs from 82 matches and claimed 62 wickets at an economy of 7.

Last season, the Gujarat allrounder scored 235 runs at an average of 29.38 and claimed 11 wickets.

With KL Rahul stating his disinterest for a captaincy role after being bought in the auction for INR 14 crore, Axar’s elevation to the leading role became obvious. After multiple speculations and an awkward prelude video involving actor Aditya Srivastav as a parody version of his role in the daily soap ‘C.I.D’, Axar was revealed as the captain for IPL 2025.

Axar has prior captaincy experience in domestic cricket

Axar has prior captaincy experience. The southpaw has captained his state side Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across three seasons. He has so far won 10 matches as a captain and lost seven of them. However, his performance with both ball and bat have been consistent irrespective of the results.

Also Read:

He has led Gujarat in three editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including the recent 2024 edition. Last season in the IPL, he led DC in absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant in the group match against RCB which they lost by 47 runs.

Axar has been in rollicking form of late, having starred with bat and ball for India in their Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
DC
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025

Related posts

4 Mumbai Indians Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for MI

Here's a look at four players who could be the most important for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
12:14 pm
Sandip Pawar
Chennai Super Kings CSK domestic players IPL 2025

CSK All-Rounder Named Captain of Top-Tier Club Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

The left-armer will return to CSK for a second stint after winning IPL 2021
11:07 am
Samarnath Soory

Best SRH Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: A Decision to Be Made between Adam Zampa and Wiaan Mulder

A look at the best SRH playing XI and major talking points ahead of the IPL 2025.
10:43 am
Sandip Pawar
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a weird strategy in the IPL 2025 auction, for they didn’t go for too many quality players.

4 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

LSG indeed have a few match-winners, but the overall unit doesn’t look convincing or as good as other sides.
10:42 am
Darpan Jain
Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2025 Punjab Kings PBKS

4 Punjab Kings Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for PBKS Ft. 2 Former RCB Stars

Punjab Kings will be looking to clinch their maiden IPL title this year.
10:11 am
Vishnu PN
Partial Replacements for Bumrah, KL Rahul? New Rule Change Allows Franchises To Sign Players From Special Pool for IPL 2025

Partial Replacements for Bumrah, KL Rahul? New Rule Change Allows Franchises To Sign Players From Special Pool for IPL 2025

Franchises can select players from a pool called RAPP (Registered Available Player Pool).
10:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy