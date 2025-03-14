Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) had parted ways with former skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction that was held last year.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced all-rounder Axar Patel as their skipper ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Axar Patel will replace Rishabh Pant, who was released by the Capitals and eventually bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Delhi Capitals had finished IPL 2024 in sixth place with 14 points. They are yet to clinch the title and their best finish in any edition was a runners-up finish in IPL 2020, when they lost Mumbai Indians (MI).

Axar Patel’s ascension to Delhi Capitals captaincy made obvious

Axar has been a key figure in the Delhi Capitals’ set up since joining the franchise in 2019 and has scored 964 runs from 82 matches and claimed 62 wickets at an economy of 7.

Last season, the Gujarat allrounder scored 235 runs at an average of 29.38 and claimed 11 wickets.

With KL Rahul stating his disinterest for a captaincy role after being bought in the auction for INR 14 crore, Axar’s elevation to the leading role became obvious. After multiple speculations and an awkward prelude video involving actor Aditya Srivastav as a parody version of his role in the daily soap ‘C.I.D’, Axar was revealed as the captain for IPL 2025.

Axar has prior captaincy experience in domestic cricket

Axar has prior captaincy experience. The southpaw has captained his state side Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across three seasons. He has so far won 10 matches as a captain and lost seven of them. However, his performance with both ball and bat have been consistent irrespective of the results.

He has led Gujarat in three editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including the recent 2024 edition. Last season in the IPL, he led DC in absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant in the group match against RCB which they lost by 47 runs.

Axar has been in rollicking form of late, having starred with bat and ball for India in their Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

