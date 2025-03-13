News
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Becomes First Player To Get Banned for Two Years After Pulling Out of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Delhi Capitals player has now withdrawn from two consecutive seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Harry Brook has been reportedly banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years after making himself unavailable for IPL 2025. Brook had withdrawn from IPL 2025 to focus on international cricket. Brook has become the first-ever player to receive a two-year ban from the IPL.

This is the second consecutive year when the England cricketer has withdrawn from the IPL. Brook had pulled out of IPL 2024 after his grandmother had passed away.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a “home” game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on March 24.

More to follow…

Cricket
Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025

