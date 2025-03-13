Delhi Capitals Star Becomes First Player To Get Banned for Two Years After Pulling Out of IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals player has now withdrawn from two consecutive seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Harry Brook has been reportedly banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years after making himself unavailable for IPL 2025. Brook had withdrawn from IPL 2025 to focus on international cricket. Brook has become the first-ever player to receive a two-year ban from the IPL.

This is the second consecutive year when the England cricketer has withdrawn from the IPL. Brook had pulled out of IPL 2024 after his grandmother had passed away.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a “home” game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on March 24.

More to follow…