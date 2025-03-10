4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

For him, playing for England is his top priority and focus right now.

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of Indian Premier League 2025 to focus on his national team commitments. Delhi Capitals had bought him for INR 6.25 crore in the auction, but this is the second time in a row he has withdrawn from the tournament.

With his latest decision, Brook now risks a ban from the IPL. According to the new rule, any player who pulls out after being picked in the auction and before the season starts can be banned from the league and the player auction for the next two seasons.

New IPL rule states that “Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.”

Harry Brook said he understands that not everyone will agree with his decision, but he has to do what he feels is right. For him, playing for England is his top priority and focus right now.

“I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what i believe is right, and playing for my country remains my priority and focus.”

Now let’s take a look at the four players who can replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis could be a good option to replace Harry Brook. He has played 10 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians before and registered for the IPL 2025 auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh but went unsold. Recently, he has been in good form.

There is a reason why Dewald Brevis is rated so highly. This is just a small glimpse#SA20pic.twitter.com/2LyffJ6V0N — Werner (@Werries_) January 10, 2023

He scored 291 runs in 10 innings during SA20 2025 and helped MI Cape Town win the title. He has also done well in List A games, scoring three half-centuries in his last three matches. Delhi Capitals might consider picking him as a replacement.

Alex Carey

Alex Carey can be another option that Delhi Capitals might consider as a replacement for Harry Brook. Carey has played only three matches in the IPL, and that was for Delhi Capitals back in 2020.

He could be a good addition to the team since he is also a wicketkeeper and can serve as a backup for KL Rahul. Plus, he can bat in the middle order. Recently, Carey has been in good form, scoring two half-centuries in his last two innings along with a 40-plus score.

ALSO READ:

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett is one of the options that Delhi Capitals can look at. He has been in great form across formats recently. Duckett has become an important part of England’s batting line-up and can give DC quick starts if they sign him as a replacement.

He was one of England’s top performers in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring 227 runs in three matches. Duckett also did well in Indian conditions during the white-ball series. Before that, in the BBL, he scored 243 runs in seven matches. So, he can be a good option for DC to consider.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope, who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and scored 183 runs in nine matches, was released by the franchise before the IPL 2025 auction and went unsold. However, since then, he has been in good form. He scored 527 runs in 12 matches in the ILT20 2025 season and finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

𝗡𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁! 🔥



Shai Hope hits that out of the park and onto the highway, much to the delight of a passer-by who takes home the match ball! 😅#ILT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/QdHfyn8MQ1 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 17, 2025

Hope also hit a century and three half-centuries during the tournament. If DC brings him back, he can be a backup wicketkeeper and can also play as an opener or at number 3. Having already played for the franchise, he knows the conditions well.

