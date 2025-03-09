News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 9, 2025

Delhi Capitals Recruit Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It will be a big blow to DC.

In a big blow to the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), star England all-rounder Harry Brook has decided to pull out of the next edition.

This can now see Brook serve a two-year ban under the new IPL rules where a player is subjected to be penalised if he pulls out after being picked by a franchise at the auction. He will not be allowed to participate in the next two auctions as well.

An official statement regarding the ban is yet to come from the IPL Governing Committee.

ALSO READ:

Harry Brook’s absence will be a big blow for the Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals splurged a decent amount on acquiring the England star, spending INR 6.25 crores at the auction last November.

(More to follow)

