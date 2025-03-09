Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join Mumbai Indians.

For the last few days, there were reports saying that Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Reece Topley might miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He suffered from a groin injury while playing for Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. Because of the injury, he had to leave the tournament early and go back to England for treatment. This made people doubt if he would be fit in time for IPL.

But now, with less than two weeks left for IPL 2025, Reece Topley has ended all the rumours. He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join the Mumbai Indians team. This is good news for MI fans, especially after reports said he might not play.

Mumbai Indians bought Reece Topley for INR 75 lakh in the auction. They will hope that he is fully fit for the upcoming season.

Limited Appearances by Reece Topley

Reece Topley has only played five matches in the IPL so far because of injuries. He is a fearsome yorker but injuries have limited his appearances in the cash-rich league. He was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played just one match in 2023, followed by four matches in 2024 before missing the rest of the season.

Now, with a new team and a new season, he will be hoping for better luck. However, with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar in the squad, it won’t be easy for him to make it into the playing XI. Since Bumrah is likely to miss some matches, Topley might get a chance to play if he stays fully fit.

