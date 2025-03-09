News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 9, 2025

Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

For the last few days, there were reports saying that Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Reece Topley might miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He suffered from a groin injury while playing for Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025. Because of the injury, he had to leave the tournament early and go back to England for treatment. This made people doubt if he would be fit in time for IPL.

But now, with less than two weeks left for IPL 2025, Reece Topley has ended all the rumours. He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join the Mumbai Indians team. This is good news for MI fans, especially after reports said he might not play.

Mumbai Indians bought Reece Topley for INR 75 lakh in the auction. They will hope that he is fully fit for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ:

Limited Appearances by Reece Topley

Reece Topley has only played five matches in the IPL so far because of injuries. He is a fearsome yorker but injuries have limited his appearances in the cash-rich league. He was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played just one match in 2023, followed by four matches in 2024 before missing the rest of the season.

Now, with a new team and a new season, he will be hoping for better luck. However, with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar in the squad, it won’t be easy for him to make it into the playing XI. Since Bumrah is likely to miss some matches, Topley might get a chance to play if he stays fully fit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley

Related posts

‘I’m Not Looking Back’ – Suryakumar Yadav on His Cold Rivalry With Virat Kohli During IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the controversial incident with Virat Kohli in a recent interview.
3:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach

He was also part of the team that won the title in 2022.
6:10 pm
Sagar Paul
Newly-recruited Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan showed his cheeky bowling skills by delivering the ball like Kedar Jadhav.

Ishan Kishan Turns Kedar Jadhav in SRH Nets Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Ishan resembled Jadhav’s bowling style by lapsing his knees and bowling with a rounded arm, almost like an underthrow.
5:40 pm
Darpan Jain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Manoj Bhandage has brushed off injury concerns ahead of IPL 2025.

RCB Star Brushes Off Injury Concerns With Social Media Post on Training Ahead of IPL 2025

A few reports emerged yesterday suggesting that he is recovering from a leg injury in rehab, which will keep him out for the first half of the competition.
5:38 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

3 Auction Choices That Could Cost Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025

Here are three auction picks that could hurt Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
5:33 pm
Vishnu PN
Punjab Kings IPL 2025

3 Big Auction Strategy Mistakes That Could Cost Punjab Kings at IPL 2025

Despite splurging a lot of money at the IPL 2025 auction, it may still not be a smooth season for Punjab Kings.
5:05 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy