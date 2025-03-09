Varun Chakravarthy Castles Glenn Phillips With a Dream Delivery During Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

Varun made inroads when India needed a breakthrough.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magic ball during the Champions Trophy 2025 Final to dismiss New Zealand danger-man Glenn Phillips.

Phillips was playing a crucial role to navigate the Kiwis through the middle overs and pick up the odd boundary after the Blackcaps were reduced to 108 for 4 in the 24th over.

However, Varun had other plans as he successfully managed to make inroads and gave the Men in Blue a crucial breakthrough. Chakravarthy bowled a googly on a length and it drifted back in to shatter the stumps. Phillips anticipated a leg-break, but the delivery completely outfoxed him, leaving the Kiwi utterly bewildered by what seemed like a magical ball.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Beauty is an understatement! 😍🙌🏻#GlennPhillips had no answers to #VarunChakaravarthy's vicious googly! 👍🏻#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1!



📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar:… pic.twitter.com/YGiL7KgJhm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the New Zealand scoreboard read 201 for 5 in 45 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube