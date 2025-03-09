News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: March 9, 2025

ICC Women’s Events Will Have Different Sponsors From Men’s Tournaments Starting From the 2025 ODI World Cup in India

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The Women's 2025 ODI World Cup will take place in October 2025 in India.

ICC’s Women’s Events, starting with the 2025 ODI World Cup in India, will have different sponsors from the men’s tournaments. This initiative aims to bring more attention to women’s cricket. It will also include the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 Champions Trophy. The ICC has partnered with Unilever, with plans for expansion in the future.

“It is the first time we’ve offered commercial opportunities specifically for our women’s cricket events and we see this partnership as a significant marker of confidence in the standalone value of women’s cricket. The decoupling signals that women’s cricket is no longer an add-on or a freebie that’s attached to men’s games, but a distinct high-potential commercial product”, stated ICC’s Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya to ESPN Cricinfo.

ALSO READ:

Popularity of Women’s Cricket

Dahiya described that people’s interest in women’s matches has significantly increased over the last few years. Across all metrics, including stadium appearances, broadcast and digital platforms, women’s cricket has consistently broken the records.

Reportedly, 15,935 people watched the group-stage match between India and Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2024. Moreover, the tickets for the final match between New Zealand and South Africa were sold out. It was the third consecutive time that a women’s T20 final had been fully attended by the fans, following Newlands in 2023 and the MCG in 2020.

“It’s a shift from advertisers saying we are subsidising women’s cricket to saying we are genuinely investing in it, and that’s because we believe that it can drive revenue, audiences, and relevance. We are quite fortunate that we’re not having to go and promote women’s cricket to an entirely new cohort of audiences. Our core men’s fans are just as interested in women’s cricket as well”, expressed the Chief Commercial Officer.

Dahiya also ensured that the expansion of events provided them with some momentum. From 2026, 12 teams will compete in the T20 World Cup, increasing from 10 in 2016. Furthermore, the addition of a T20 Champions Trophy from 2027 secures one ICC women’s tournament every year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia Women
ICC
India Women
Women's Cricket
Women's World Cup 2025

Related posts

Former New Zealand speedster, Mitchell McClenaghan, has been trolled heavily after a bold prediction about the first-innings score fell flat.

Former Mumbai Indians and New Zealand Star Trolled After Champions Trophy 2025 Prediction Falls Flat Amidst Kuldeep Yadav Spell

His overexcitement is understandable, for the Blackcaps were batting really well when he dropped this prediction.
4:21 pm
Darpan Jain

‘I’m Not Looking Back’ – Suryakumar Yadav on His Cold Rivalry With Virat Kohli During IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the controversial incident with Virat Kohli in a recent interview.
3:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

The series of missed chances left India skipper Rohit Sharma tremendously frustrated and it showed on his face.
3:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

India Leave Key T20 World Cup 2024 Hero on Bench for Champions Trophy 2025 Final

India are going into this fixture with the same playing XI as their semi-final fixture against Australia.
3:05 pm
Disha Asrani
Matt Henry is not playing for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, which is a massive setback for the Kiwis.

Why is Matt Henry Not in the New Zealand Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs India

This injury is unfortunate for Matt Henry, who was in exceptional form and has historically done well against India.
2:43 pm
Darpan Jain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Manoj Bhandage has brushed off injury concerns ahead of IPL 2025.

RCB Star Brushes Off Injury Concerns With Social Media Post on Training Ahead of IPL 2025

A few reports emerged yesterday suggesting Manoj is recovering from a leg injury in rehab, which will keep him out for the first half of the competition.
9:45 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy