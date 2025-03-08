News
‘Once the Match Ends Tomorrow’: Shubman Gill Gives MASSIVE Update on Rohit Sharma’s Retirement After Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: March 8, 2025

‘Once the Match Ends Tomorrow’: Shubman Gill Gives MASSIVE Update on Rohit Sharma’s Retirement After Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Gill opened up about it at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's final.

With speculations rife regarding India skipper Rohit Sharma’s retirement after the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, vice-captain Shubman Gill gave a major update regarding it.

Gill revealed that Rohit is currently busy thinking and prepping for the summit clash against the Kiwis like the rest of the group and there haven’t been any retirement talks. He also assured that any such decision, if it happens, will likely be decided in the aftermath of the game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s (March 9) final, Gill said,

“All our discussions have been about winning the final and the title. The team and I have not been told anything about this decision. Rohit Bhai would not be thinking about it at the moment. I think once the match ends tomorrow, he will make a decision. There is no talk about it within the setup.”

ALSO READ:

The inevitability of a leadership transition looms large

Shubman Gill is being currently groomed for the leadership transition which will inevitably happen, if not now a little later. At just 24-year-old, Gill’s appointment as vice-captain highlights the Indian selectors’ confidence in his potential to become a key leader for the Indian cricket team in the years to come.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has struggled with the bat, as was visible in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He had voluntarily dropped himself for the last Test and even returned to playing domestic cricket.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as well, Rohit Sharma hasn’t scored a fifty or a hundred, although he has managed to get India to brisk starts.

Should Rohit decide to step down following the Champions Trophy final, it’s a decision only he knows for now.

Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill

