[WATCH] Shocking Scenes As Snake Slithers Into Ground During SL vs BAN 1st ODI

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 77 runs.
It seems like spectators no longer need tickets to enter the stadium to watch a game. The first SL vs BAN ODI has seen an uninvited guest, which has made its presence felt. To everyone’s amazement, a snake slithered onto the ground amid the ongoing game. Sri Lanka posted 244 on the board, credit to captain Charith Asalanka’s ton. Considering the pitch in Colombo, this was a pretty competitive total.
Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first. But soon, the hosts were wrecked by the Bangladeshi bowlers. Sri Lanka were reduced to 29/3, and Taskin Ahmed picked up two of the first three wickets. But that’s when Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka stitched a decent partnership before the former fell for 45. The Sri Lankan skipper then guided the team vigilantly with a stunning century. Asalanka has two hundreds and a fifty in his last three ODIs. Moreover, the Sri Lankan captain has not registered four centuries in Colombo.
This isn’t the first time that a snake has made a sudden appearance on the field in Sri Lanka. This has surprised spectators and players before as well, and continues to occur in the island nation. Here’s a glance at how the snake slithered onto the field in today’s game.
Charith Asalanka’s innings of 106 was poised with glamour. It has everything that is required of a batter in the 50-over format. Stability, balance, and class. When he walked in to bat, Sri Lanka had lost three wickets inside the powerplay, with their score under 30. From there, he put his head down and worked sublimely hard through the innings to gather his fifth hundred at the venue. Bangladesh could only manage a modest 167, and as a result, the hosts won by 77 runs. Tanzid Hasan was the best scorer for the visitors with 62 runs in the chase. However, Jaker Ali did try his best with 51, but it was too late by the time he accelerated proceedings.
Asalanka has not just scored a ton, but now finds himself amongst many greats of the game. His tally of four hundreds at the venue puts him on the same pedestal as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sanath Jayasuriya for having the most ODI hundreds in Colombo.
