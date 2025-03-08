News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 8, 2025

‘You Can Give Yourself More Time’ – India Batting Star Wants to Avoid Previous Mistakes in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

He has been a key member of India's batting line-up in ODI cricket

Opening batter Shubman Gill hopes to apply his learnings from his previous experience in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. He will be playing his second ICC tournament final, having been part of the heart-breaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup. 

India will be looking to add a second consecutive ICC trophy when they clash swords with New Zealand on March 9. Last year, the Men in Blue clinched the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in a dramatic final. 

Gill has been a key member of India’s batting line-up in the fifty-over format. He is at the top of the ICC rankings and will be aiming for a match-winning performance on Sunday. 

Speaking ahead of the finale, Gill admitted to being nervous in the 2023 final. He now understands that batters can take a bit more time to settle.

“Obviously, some nerves in that match. (I learned) a lot of things. It was my first ICC Final. I was very excited. I was losing time to dominate in that game. In big ICC knockout matches, you can give yourself a little bit more time than you think,” said Gill.

READ MORE: 

Shubman Gill has a chance to cement his legacy

The world no.1 batter has a remarkable record in the ODI format. Gill has amassed 2,744 runs from 54 innings at an incredible average of 59.65 while striking at 100. 

Gill’s job won’t be easy with the pitches in Dubai being difficult to time the ball. On such a surface, a strong start would be key to getting into a driving seat.

The right-handed batter started the tournament with a magnificent century against Bangladesh. He then made 46 versus Pakistan but fell in single digits in the last couple of games. In the group fixture against New Zealand, Gill was trapped in front by Matt Henry for just two runs. He will breathe easy if Henry’s shoulder injury forces him to sit out of Sunday’s decider.

