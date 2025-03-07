News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
New Zealand Matt Henry Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 7, 2025

Big Blow for New Zealand As Key Player Doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025 Final vs India

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

New Zealand have suffered a significant blow ahead of Sunday's Champions Trophy 2025 final against India.

New Zealand Matt Henry Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand have sustained a big blow ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against India, with pacer Matt Henry doubtful due to a shoulder injury. Henry had sustained the injury during the semi-final against South Africa, which the Kiwis won by 50 runs.

‘Unknown at this stage’: Coach Gary Stead on Matt Henry’s availability

“Matt obviously landed on his shoulder and bit was pretty uncomfortable. I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said during a press conference on Friday. India and New Zealand will face off in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday. Stead was still hopeful of having Henry for the final.

“We’re going to give him every chance to be playing in this match, so it’s still a little bit unknown at this stage. He’s obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder but yeah, hopefully he will be okay,” reckoned the 53-year-old.

Matt Henry’s standout performance against India

Henry is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 10 scalps from four matches. He collected a five-wicket haul (5/42) when the Black Caps met India in the group stage match on March 2. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were among the 33-year-old’s victims in that game. New Zealand, however, lost that match by 44 runs as spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) overshadowed Henry’s efforts to dismiss the Kiwis for 205.

New Zealand were looking to chase down a target of 250 after India had posted 249/9 on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s knock of 79. In the semi-final, Henry finished with figures of 2/43 from seven overs.

ALSO READ:

New Zealand and India have faced off in a Champions Trophy final only once. That was in 2000, when the tournament was called the ICC KnockOut Cup. Chris Cairns scored an unbeaten century (102*) as the Kiwis defeated India by four wickets in Nairobi to clinch their maiden ICC title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India vs New Zealand
Matt Henry
New Zealand

Related posts

Virat Kohli was cautious against Abrar throughout his stay, scoring only 16 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 53.33 without any boundary.

‘He never got angry’ – Abrar Ahmed Reveals How He Tried to Instigate Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli was cautious against Abrar throughout his stay, scoring only 16 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 53.33 without any boundary.
1:51 pm
Darpan Jain
south africa xi world cup 2027 aiden markram

What South Africa Starting XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Look Like After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

2:44 pm
Rohit Sankar
Ahead of the final, former RCB director and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has opined on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational throughout this Champions Trophy 2025.

Varun Chakravarthy Threat Could Force Change in New Zealand Strategy for Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Varun Charkravarthy searches for his lengths early in the innings, and he becomes unplayable once he starts landing them in the right areas.
1:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Confusion Around Rohit Sharma As BCCI Contracts Up for Renewal, Future Up for Debate After Champions Trophy 2025

Confusion Around Rohit Sharma As BCCI Contracts Up for Renewal, Future Up for Debate After Champions Trophy 2025

The board has also delayed announcing the new central contracts and will decide after the final.
12:54 pm
Sagar Paul
England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Team India Champions Trophy 2025

Explained: Here’s What Will Happen If India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due To Rain

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9.
7:47 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy