indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 15, 2025

After Champions Trophy 2025 Heroics, Punjab Kings Star Wins ICC Player of the Month Award for March

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Shreyas Iyer has won the ICC Player of the Month for March on the back of exceptional performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shreyas Iyer has won the ICC Player of the Month for March 2025. The other two in the race were Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy, but Iyer toppled them.

Shreyas Iyer was the second-highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy 2025

Iyer was the second-leading run-scorer in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the highest for India. He scored 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41 in five innings.

“I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever,” exclaimed Iyer in ICC’s press release.

More to follow…

