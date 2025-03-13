What Worked for Kuldeep Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Before the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Kuldeep had five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in four outings.

Kuldeep Yadav mostly starts the spell with his stock delivery, and he did it every time in the Champions Trophy 2025. On-ground journalists reported that he was also bowling them a lot more than his variations in the nets before the final. So, Rachin Ravindra was correct in his assessment of coming into the position to play it on the off-side when Kuldeep came in for his first ball in the final.

But that didn’t happen. Kuldeep cleverly bowled a slightly shorter-length googly that came into the batter at 84.6 km/h. Rachin tried to adjust his shot, but the ball zipped through to crash the stumps before he could do anything.

Before the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Kuldeep had five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in four outings. He was wicketless twice, and three of those five wickets included tailenders batting at No.8 or below. He wasn’t bowling well at all, even if he showed flashes of brilliance.

But come the big final, Kuldeep redeemed himself and did it so well that he broke the game inside eight balls. That dip on his first delivery, which was also instrumental in Rachin’s misjudgment, probably alluded to what to expect for the rest of the day. When Kuldeep is in rhythm, he gets significant dip in his deliveries, a trait that was on full display in the final.

Not often does Kane Williamson get beaten in the air, and few spinners can boast of doing so. But if any bowler is skilled enough to do that, it’s Kuldeep. He had seen Williamson trying to play a similar shot in the previous over, which was also aerial but wide of the bowler.

SOFT DISMISSAL! 🎯#KuldeepYadav gets the big wicket of #KaneWilliamson, who spoons it back for an easy grab! 💥 Loud cheers, big celebrations—India on top! 🇮🇳🔥

So, Kuldeep cannily changed his line a bit and bowled a tad straighter, taking the pace off by bowling at 81.9 km/h. The ball dipped right in front of Williamson, who couldn’t come close to the pitch of the ball and keep it down. If the first wicket was off to a slightly shorter-length delivery, Kuldeep drew the batter forward with a fuller-length delivery for his second dismissal.

In eight deliveries, he had sent two centurions of the semifinal back into the hut, one of whom was the finest spin player of his team. Before this game, Kuldeep had taken only a solitary wicket and had an economy of 4.74 in 23 overs in the middle-over phase. He took two for 28 runs in the summit clash to ease the workload on other spinners, who were already in great form.

Kuldeep drew a whopping 41% false shots in this spell compared to the 23.76% he did in the previous four outings in the tournament. The change in this game was massive compared to the semifinal against Australia, where he was easily the worst bowler for India. He didn’t start well in the first over, where he was too full and allowed batters to drive and push him around.

Kuldeep’s lengths became inconsistent as he moved ahead in the spell and started overcompensating for every penultimate delivery. After bowling too full, he bowled significantly short before starting to bowl full-length balls again. Overall, he bowled too many full deliveries, allowing batters to come under the ball and employ slogs and slog sweeps to good effect.

Other Indian spinners pulled their lengths back and kept firing at slightly higher speeds, but Kuldeep kept finding his lengths throughout his spell. His lines were more erratic, for he was too straight or fired down leg rather than sticking on the off-stump line.

44.89% of his deliveries were pitched on the leg or down the leg-stump line against Australia. In comparison, Axar, Jadeja, and Chakravarathy bowled 16.66%, 10.41%, and 1.66% such deliveries, respectively.

In the final, he worked on this area, starting short but adjusting according to the batter later. He wasn’t premeditating his lengths and kept shuffling them throughout his spell. His lines were mostly on the off-stump and outside off-stump, bowling only 16.39% of wayward lines.

Even in the death overs, Kuldeep floated deliveries and searched for wickets against New Zealand. He kept changing his lines, which didn’t allow batters to line him up with a straight bat.

Another big change was bowling more googlies, for Kuldeep delivered 32.78% such deliveries in the final. That number was 20.40% in the semifinal and 29.14% in the tournament before the summit clash. The plan worked for Kuldeep, as he churned out his best spell of the tournament.

His spell was the most decisive moment of the game. Those two wickets literally made life easy for the other ten players. In just eight deliveries, he put India so ahead in the game that New Zealand had a deficit too great to overcome.

For most Indian players, this Champions Trophy was about changing perceptions and overcoming their previous failures in big matches. Shreyas Iyer did it, KL Rahul did it, and so did Varun Chakravarthy. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, timed his resurgence with perfection, stepping up on the grandest stage.

