News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
After Champions Trophy 2025 win, India will start planning for the next World Cup in 2027 and look to include fresh faces in the squad.
features
Last updated: March 10, 2025

3 Uncapped ODI Players Who Could Be in India’s Squad for 2027 World Cup

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

This Champions Trophy showed that this management is ready to take out-of-box decisions if they fit their plans.

After Champions Trophy 2025 win, India will start planning for the next World Cup in 2027 and look to include fresh faces in the squad.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is done and India have won another ICC tournament. However, they will soon start planning for the next World Cup in 2027 and look to include fresh faces in the squad.

While no senior player has confirmed retirement yet, the talent pool is vast and some players are breaking the door to come in. This Champions Trophy showed that this management is ready to take out-of-box decisions if they fit their plans.

We look at three uncapped ODI players who might make the World Cup 2027 squad.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has sealed his T20I spot on the back of consistent performances and it’s time for him to replicate it in ODIs. While India have Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead in the pecking order, Abhishek is equally capable and can do the same role by being the aggressor at the top.

His game against short-length deliveries has improved massively, as visible in the T20I series against England earlier this year. So, Abhishek will manage in South Africa, where the next World Cup will be played. He can be a game-changer with the willow at the top.

ALSO READ:

Nitish Kumar Reddy

While Nitish Kumar Reddy has made his India debut in the other two formats, he has yet to start his ODI career. However, given his superior all-round value, Nitish will soon be considered for the ODI format.

India have Hardik Pandya as a premium option in this category but would want more pace all-rounders due to the conditions in South Africa. Nitish’s batting is already promising and his bowling will improve with more exposure, meaning India will keep him around the setup.

Mayank Yadav

While an out-of-box option, Mayank Yadav’s impact can be as significant as Varun Chakravarthy’s in the Champions Trophy 2025. Like Varun, Mayank’s bowling value will increase on fast South African surfaces, where pacers naturally have more assistance.

His natural lengths are shorter and with a high pace, he can wreak havoc in the middle overs. Mayank is injury-prone, but if India can keep him ready, he can be an asset in the World Cup 2027.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Champions Trophy 2025
India
Mayank Yadav
Nitish Kumar Reddy
World Cup 2027

Related posts

What India Playing XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Be After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph?

Take a look at the possible India playing XI for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
1:22 pm
Sandip Pawar
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

3 Auction Choices That Could Cost Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025

Here are three auction picks that could hurt Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
5:33 pm
Vishnu PN
India might need to make a tactical change in their XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 final with a bold move.India might need to make a tactical change in their XI for the Champions Trophy 2025 final with a bold move.

Should India Take a Leaf From New Zealand and Make a Big Call for the Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

India might need to make a tactical change in their XI for the summit clash with a bold move.
March 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
south africa xi world cup 2027 aiden markram

What South Africa Starting XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Look Like After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

March 7, 2025
Rohit Sankar
In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent INR 6.25 crore for Devon Conway and INR 4 crore for Rachin Ravindra.

Tough Call Awaits CSK As Countrymates Fight Over One Spot in the Top-Order in IPL 2025

CSK were clear with their plans and had no double thoughts while acquiring both players.
March 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa 1

3 Key Factors That Saw South Africa Crumble Again in Another ICC Semi-Final

March 6, 2025
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy