3 Uncapped ODI Players Who Could Be in India’s Squad for 2027 World Cup

The Champions Trophy 2025 is done and India have won another ICC tournament. However, they will soon start planning for the next World Cup in 2027 and look to include fresh faces in the squad.

While no senior player has confirmed retirement yet, the talent pool is vast and some players are breaking the door to come in. This Champions Trophy showed that this management is ready to take out-of-box decisions if they fit their plans.

We look at three uncapped ODI players who might make the World Cup 2027 squad.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has sealed his T20I spot on the back of consistent performances and it’s time for him to replicate it in ODIs. While India have Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead in the pecking order, Abhishek is equally capable and can do the same role by being the aggressor at the top.

His game against short-length deliveries has improved massively, as visible in the T20I series against England earlier this year. So, Abhishek will manage in South Africa, where the next World Cup will be played. He can be a game-changer with the willow at the top.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

While Nitish Kumar Reddy has made his India debut in the other two formats, he has yet to start his ODI career. However, given his superior all-round value, Nitish will soon be considered for the ODI format.

India have Hardik Pandya as a premium option in this category but would want more pace all-rounders due to the conditions in South Africa. Nitish’s batting is already promising and his bowling will improve with more exposure, meaning India will keep him around the setup.

Mayank Yadav

While an out-of-box option, Mayank Yadav’s impact can be as significant as Varun Chakravarthy’s in the Champions Trophy 2025. Like Varun, Mayank’s bowling value will increase on fast South African surfaces, where pacers naturally have more assistance.

His natural lengths are shorter and with a high pace, he can wreak havoc in the middle overs. Mayank is injury-prone, but if India can keep him ready, he can be an asset in the World Cup 2027.

