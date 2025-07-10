News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
No.4 has been all about continued success, and now that Shubman Gill has chosen the role, he must honour the tradition.
features

Shubman Gill Is Making Boring Beautiful — Now He Must Keep Going

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 10, 2025
5 min read

This fresh spell must stretch through the years ahead for Gill.

No.4 has been all about continued success, and now that Shubman Gill has chosen the role, he must honour the tradition.

35.05 – Shubman Gill’s average before the England series across 32 Tests. 14.66 – His average from six innings in England. 27.53 – His average in 28 outings away from home.

At this moment, he was still going to get an extended run, and rightly so. But that wasn’t the only burden he inherited. Along with it came a weightier mantle: the most prestigious yet colossal undertaking of all – captaining the Test side, that too in a transition.

Upcoming – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

172/5

Philippines PHL

91/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

131/10

MI New York MINY

107/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Naturally, murmurs were swirling around his appointment. His own spot had been anything but secure. He had just endured a tough Australia tour, averaging a tepid 18.60, and was also dropped for the Boxing Day Test.

That was not it, though. Gill also decided to move to No.4 – his third different batting position in a career still in its early chapters. And with it came the exacting expectations of a Test No.4, held by India’s best batter in the previous decade, Virat Kohli, who himself succeeded the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

ALSO READ:

With all this behind him, there was only one way left to go: up, and he did, right away. On his maiden outing as Test captain and No.4, Gill cracked a flawless ton, reaching there with an authoritative cover drive, as if he was making a statement of the new dawn, which had traces from the previous one, but makings of something entirely his own. This was just a start.

In the next Test, Gill scored a record 430 runs, the second-highest run tally, and became only the second batter with two 150+ scores in a Test. There were four century partnerships for India in Edgbaston, and he was part of all of them. He was at the crease for a whopping 752 minutes.

The Bazballers had never bowled as much to a batter in a Test before. ‘Boring, boring’ were the chants from a frustrated British crowd when Gill, unflinched, continued to torment England players after scoring 150 in the third innings. Now, ‘boring’ is an interesting term, and it pretty much sums up how he has fared in the series.

Right from the first Test, Gill’s conscious effort has been to bat as much as possible and minimise false shots, even if they mean playing rather slowly in an otherwise quick-scoring Test series. Sure, the conditions are flat, but not everything is conditions, even if they rule the proceedings. There is plenty Gill did right; be it his front foot stride moving towards the pitch, standing slightly wider on the leg side to get his head on the off stump, or tackling incoming deliveries on the stump line, which have troubled him severely in the past.

Now, this is the boring part, doing it all over again and again. And if Gill has to keep scoring, he must be boring; he must embrace the monotony. Bore everyone with the runs so much that it loses novelty, big tons become frequent, and failure barely fits the script.

All those greats have a boring brilliance, so predictable that even casuals know who has been dominating. This is the time for him to become the poster boy for the casuals. That will be his biggest achievement.

And that is always expected of him. Right from the age-group tournaments, Gill has been a prolific run-accumulator, with an appetite for big runs. His First Class average was a staggering 68.78, only second to Vinod Kambli’s 88.73 when it comes to the highest average at the time of his maiden Test.

He even continued it for India in the ODI format, where no one has been as consistent as him since his regular run. Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate the same success in the longest format as early, but the pitches were also so extreme that the leap from domestic to international wasn’t smooth. Most batters struggled, so it’s harsh to blame Gill much.

But then that’s where the best ones stepped up as well. Virat Kohli scored all the tough runs during his peak, Joe Root is a run-scoring machine, while Steve Smith is never out of form. That’s the benchmark Gill must set for himself.

This fairytale start shouldn’t resemble his Test journey so far: dazzling in bursts but lacking steadiness. He has often relied on temporary tweaks that have failed to hold up over time. No.4 has been all about continued success, and now that Gill has chosen the role, he must honour the tradition.

The real test of Gill’s growth will come as this series wears on, and even more in the ones that follow. He has begun this new chapter impressively, but then again, so did his Test career. This fresh spell must stretch through the years ahead, even if that demands being unflinchingly boring.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India
Shubman Gill
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

akash deep exclusive shreevats goswami eng vs ind test series

EXCLUSIVE: How Akash Deep Came From The Wilderness To Make It Big Through The Eyes Of His Former Teammate

7:45 am
Ashish Satyam
Corbin Bosch MI SRH LSG RR IPL 2026 auction

3 Teams That Could Target Corbin Bosch if Mumbai Indians Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Bosch managed 44 runs and a wicket in his IPL 2025 stint for Mumbai Indians.
6:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
Gujarat Titans (GT) could go into the IPL 2026 auction with the lowest purse.

Will Commercial Reasons See Gujarat Titans Release These Two Players Before IPL 2026 Auction?

The pair has a combined price of INR 23 crore.
10:24 am
Sandip Pawar
PBKS Punjab Kings IPL 2026 auction Shreyas Iyer Arshdeep Singh Glenn Maxwell

PBKS Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Punjab Kings Will Retain

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs and IPL 2025 final after a decade.
3:33 pm
Aditya Ighe
England vs India 3rd Test

Ben Stokes and England Must Self-Reflect: 4 Talking Points From A Humiliating Defeat in Edgbaston Test

They lost the second Test by 336 runs..
July 7, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IPL 2026 auction

3 Teams That Could Target Bhuvneshwar Kumar if RCB Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 17 wickets from 13 matches in IPL 2025
July 7, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.