‘Jo Chal Raha Hain Chalega’: Rohit Sharma Quashes Retirement Rumours After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

He clarified his intent to carry on in the 50-overs format

With retirement rumours about Rohit Sharma doing the rounds, the Indian skipper tackled the question head on and gave a very direct and blunt answer. He quashed all the speculations, clarifying his intent to carry on in the 50-overs format after leading the team to the Champions Trophy 2025 win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit said,

“Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega (no future plan, whatever is happening will continue)”

He also added in the end, ‘I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Just clarifying it so that no rumours are spread in the future’

Rohit Sharma marshalled his troops impeccably as India won the coveted title after a wait of 12-long years. The last time the Men in Blue won it was back in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Speaking about the summit clash, the Indian team dominated most part of the proceedings. The bowlers did a brilliant job first up to restrict the Kiwis to a par total of 251.

