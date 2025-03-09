Why Do Champions Trophy Winners Wear White Jackets?

The tradition started in 2009.

India lift the Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy after beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on March 9.

The event has made a comeback after eight long years after Pakistan won in 2017.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) started organizing the Champions Trophy in 1998 in Bangladesh. But, it is relatively a recent tradition to wear white jackets after winning the tournament, starting with the 2009 edition in South Africa.

The white jacket was conceptualised by the fashion designer Babita Munveiled. She incorporated rich Italian wool blends, combining texture and stripes. These jackets have gold braiding with the Champions Trophy logo embroidered in the fabric along with a golden contour.

History Behind White Jackets in Champions Trophy

Wasim Akram unveiled the ceremonial suit on August 13, ahead of the Champions Trophy 2009. In the ICC’s promotional video, the legendary Pakistan pacer expressed that the jackets signifies the relentless pursuit of tactical brilliance along with a legacy that inspires generations.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy represents the best of the best and the unveiling of the white jacket, which symbolises greatness, will now build the excitement of the event across the global cricket community”, said Akram.

Previously, New Zealand had defeated India twice in the ICC event finals to win the championship. The Kiwis beat India to win the 2000 Champions Trophy, which was named as the ICC Knockout Cup at that time. The Blackcaps also won their second ICC title after defeating India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021.

Notably, India clinched back-to-back ICC tournament triumphs for the first time in history following their T20 World Cup win in Barbados last year. After sharing the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002, India finally got their hands on the elusive trophy in 2013 by defeating England in Birmingham. They came close to winning the Champions Trophy consecutively but fell short against Pakistan in 2017.

With the latest trophy in the national cabinet, India has become the first time ever to win three titles of Champions Trophy.

