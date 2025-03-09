News
Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer Drop Rachin Ravindra: Rohit Sharma Left Furious as India Miss Big Chances in Champions Trophy 2025 Final
watch
Last updated: March 9, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The series of missed chances left India skipper Rohit Sharma tremendously frustrated and it showed on his face.

While India has looked in stellar form, remaining unbeaten throughout the Champions Trophy 2025, their fielding hasn’t exactly been up to the mark. The shortcomings came to the fore once again as India dropped two catches to dismiss Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra in the summit clash.

The first drop came from Mohammed Shami in the seventh over, after he failed to hold onto a return catch from Rachin. The next missed opportunity was from Shreyas Iyer one over later. The series of missed chances left India skipper Rohit Sharma tremendously frustrated and it showed on his face.

India drop two chances to dismiss Rachin Ravindra

On the third ball of the seventh over, Ravindra tried to punch one to the bowler’s right but the bat twirled upon impact. Shami, who was in his follow-through struggled to get in position as realised the ball was going highish to his left. With Shami’s left leg dangling in the air, his hands might have come in the way of the eyes as he tried to take the catch as the ball burst past and landed behind him.

ALSO READ:

The next incident happened on the first ball of the eighth over. Shreyas Iyer was running to the right from deep midwicket and managed to make contact with the ball with a low outstretched dive. Iyer started quickly and ran 21 metres but unfortunately, the ball popped off his hands. The Indian middle-order batter nearly fell face first and stayed there in disappointment as a team-mate cleaned up.

Check the video of both the drops below.

At the time of writing this report, the New Zealand scoreboard reads 64 for 1 in 8.5 overs with Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra currently batting at the crease.

