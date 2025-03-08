News
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final
news
Last updated: March 8, 2025

Two India Stars Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo joined the Indian team later for the regular practice session.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Undergo Separate 'Hitting' Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The Indian team is taking special preparations for their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 Final tomorrow (March 9) against New Zealand.

It has been understood that India’s openers, skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill participated in a separate hitting session at the ICC academy earlier today. They were accompanied by some members of support staff and throwdown experts, alongside batting coach and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak and Abhisehk Nayar respectively.

Notably, Gill and Rohit are two lynchpins in the Indian batting attack and it will be of utmost importance that the pair gets off to a fiery start against the Kiwis in the marquee clash. The hitting practice can thus come in handy to take on the attack to the opposition bowlers early in the India innings.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Undergo Separate ‘Hitting’ Session at ICC Academy Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

While rest of the team was set to train at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium starting at 2 pm local time, Rohit and Gill had already begun their practice earlier in the day. The rest of the squad arrived at the stadium for the scheduled session but Rohit and Gill joined them a bit later, having initially practiced at the ICC Academy.

Unlike their teammates, the duo did not travel to the stadium on the team bus. Key players such as Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, along with coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel, arrived at the stadium in the afternoon. The team was slated to undergo a fielding session under the intense heat of the sun.

Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill

