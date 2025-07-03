Heinrich Klaasen Reveals Why He Retired From International Cricket With Two World Cups In The Next Two Years

Heinrich Klaasen declared retirement from international cricket after playing for seven years at the highest level.
South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen recently joined a very unique club of players, hanging up his boots from international Cricket to focus on franchise leagues around the globe. With the rising demands of the game, players find it very difficult to keep themselves in shape for the hectic calendar that provides no respite for rest. Heinrich Klaasen, in a recent interview, spoke in depth about the reasons he took the step of retiring from the highest level of cricket after representing South Africa for a period of seven years. This decision was all the more shocking for fans, knowing that there are two major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments to be played in the next two years.
–
–
–
–
–
50/2
73/6
74/0
Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 10 wickets
129/2
144/3
BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 15 runs
119/6
137/8
Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 18 runs
100/8
116/6
169/1
37/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
48/8
49/1
Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 9 wickets
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
122/10
126/4
Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
157/8
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
In his interview, Klaasen spoke about the feeling of representing his country as a dream come true. He also stated that he had no regrets about the way his career shaped up. He referred to the moments of leading South Africa, as well as receiving his Test cap, as two of the proudest moments that he will cherish forever. Klaasen was widely known as one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket during his tenure. He also spoke about making his debuts against India – something he regards as one of the best memories of his career.
ALSO READ:
The Protea cricketer had made it pretty clear that he wanted to focus on franchise cricket post his retirement from the international circuit. But Klaasen is aware of the challenges that he will have to endure to keep himself fit for the availability in franchise leagues. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player was quite positive about it and said that he had it planned out for the future. Upon asking how he kept himself in shape before participating in the leagues without the support of international bowlers, he seemed very composed in his approach.
“I know there’s going to be a challenge, probably from August till December, to stay fit and stay ready and to be sharp, and I get back into SA20. If you get through that, following into IPL, there’s even more cricket, and then to come to the Hundred and MLC. By then, you would be fully going again. So my biggest challenge will probably be just the SA20 to make sure that I am sharp, which is important. And as a cricketer, I don’t think you just lose it overnight. It’s almost me that I see as off-season. That will be my six-month gap that I can be in a gym, get fit, and be ready again”, said Klaasen.
Moreover, the 33-year-old also spoke about the health factor that he will have to deal with post-retirement. Moreover, he also revealed that it is completely a player’s choice as to how he wishes to deal with his training or fitness. He also asserted the fact that a cricketer doesn’t lose his skill overnight. Klaasen admitted to the fact that he would have to work extremely hard for four to five months ahead of each season to keep his body fit. Klaasen is currently participating in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, representing the team Seattle Orcas.
“Every cricketer goes through that. Now it’s a full year sport, but your normal domestic player does have six months off to prepare himself, and mine is just in the middle of summer, where people think you need to play cricket. I’ve got a lot of health issues that I need to sort out, and I need to get my body sorted out. S,o some hard work for the next four or five months”, the South African concluded.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.