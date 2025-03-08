News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 8, 2025

‘We know the value of’ – Gautam Gambhir Names India’s Most Underrated Player Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He has made 18 runs and taken four wickets in the tournament so far.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand, Gautam Gambhir spoke highly about Ravindra Jadeja. He feels that the all-rounder’s efforts often go unnoticed. The India head coach also mentioned that Jadeja is recognized as a great talent inside the dressing room. He further lauded the 36-year-old for his contributions in all three departments and across all three formats of the game.

“I’ve always felt that he’s always gone under the radar. I think he’s someone we don’t speak highly about. See what he’s done for Indian cricket, be it the Test format, be it a T20 format or in 50 over format. I think he’s very important to Indian cricket and what he’s done not just with the bat or ball, in the field as well. He’s, I think, one of the top all-rounders going around in the world cricket. We, in the dressing room, know the value of Ravindra Jadeja. We feel that, I think, the importance of Ravindra Jadeja is what it is in the dressing room, not what happens outside the dressing room,” said Gambhir.

Watch the video here as posted by ICC:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ravindra Jadeja in Champions Trophy 2025

The left-armer has been omnipresent throughout the tournament. Jadeja’s numbers don’t speak volumes about his importance on the field. In the four matches he has played so far, he has picked up four wickets and made 18 runs.

ALSO READ:

During the last league-stage match against New Zealand, Jadeja could manage only 16 runs but he forged a crucial partnership of 41 with Hardik Pandya.

Jadeja makes his presence felt by being one of the most active players on the field. He rarely misses important catches and goes the extra mile to save a couple of runs. He is popular for his direct hits from anywhere on the field.

The all-rounder is expected to be back in action when India cross swords with New Zealand on March 9 for the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

Champions Trophy 2025
Gautam Gambhir
India
Ravindra Jadeja

