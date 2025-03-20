BCCI Announces Cash Prize for Team India After Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win

The BCCI's cash prize will go to the players, coaching and support staff and selection committee members

The BCCI on Thursday announced a bumper cash prize of INR 58 crore for the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma to reward their Champions Trophy 2025 win earlier this month.

BCCI Hails India’s Recent Trophy Wins

India clinched their third Champions Trophy title by beating New Zealand in the final by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. It was also India’s third straight ICC trophy win after the men’s team won the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the Under 19 women’s team won the 2025 Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

“This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men’s Selection Committee,” a BCCI official release said.

BCCI president Roger Binny hailed the progress made by Indian cricket in the last few months as he announced the cash reward.

“Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country,” the 1983 ODI World Cup winner said in the release.

India will also receive INR 19.45 crore from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as part of the hiked winners’ prize money announced before the start of the tournament.

India’s Journey To Third Champions Trophy Title

The team under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy went undefeated in the entire tournament first beating Bangladesh by six wickets, followed by a trouncing of arch-rivals Pakistan by the same margin. They then overcame the challenge of beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the final group match and then went past Australia in the semifinal with a four-wicket victory.

In the final, captain Rohit anchored the chase of 252 with a brilliant 76 at the top while Shreyas Iyer’s 48 off 62 balls and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 off 33 balls took India to the title.

India got hands on their maiden Champions Trophy in 2001 when they shared it with hosts Sri Lanka after the final was washed out. They outright won the tournament in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy by beating hosts England.