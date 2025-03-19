‘Nothing That Surprises Me’: England Batter Makes Bold Statement About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in England Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah will hope to attain full fitness in time for India's tour of England later this year.

England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett has said that he won’t be surprised by the threat that the Indian bowling team poses, especially that of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

‘There’s nothing that surprises me’: Ben Duckett

India are scheduled to take on England in a five-match Test series in England later this year. India are yet to win a Test series in England since 2007, having lost three consecutive series and drawing another.

“There’s going to be nothing that surprises me. It’s going to be challenging, and the red-ball skills of Mohammed Shami are just as threatening as Bumrah. But if I can get through that opening spell, I feel there are runs to be had,” Duckett was quoted as saying by Mail Sport.

Duckett believes that India are two different sides when they play at home and away. He was optimistic of England’s chances of beating India. “India at home is very different to India away. It’s a side I feel we should beat and we can beat. It’ll be a good series.”

The 31-year-old knows very well the kind of player Jasprit Bumrah is. Bumrah was the top wicket-taker (32 wickets) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year. The Gujarat cricketer, however, has not played competitive cricket since that series as he is currently recovering from a back spasm.

“I’ve faced him in a five-Test series before. I know what he’s going to do to me, and the good thing about that is I know what skills he has,” stated Duckett.

Last time India played England in a Test series

The last time India played England in a Test series was in early 2024 when the Ben Stokes-led side toured India for five Tests. India lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs but scripted a remarkable comeback to win each of the other Tests and clinch the series 4-1. Bumrah finished the series with 19 wickets from four matches. Duckett, on the other hand, scored 343 runs from five matches, including one century.

