News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jasprit Bumrah
news
Last updated: March 19, 2025

‘Nothing That Surprises Me’: England Batter Makes Bold Statement About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in England Test Series

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Jasprit Bumrah will hope to attain full fitness in time for India's tour of England later this year.

Jasprit Bumrah

England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett has said that he won’t be surprised by the threat that the Indian bowling team poses, especially that of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

‘There’s nothing that surprises me’: Ben Duckett

India are scheduled to take on England in a five-match Test series in England later this year. India are yet to win a Test series in England since 2007, having lost three consecutive series and drawing another.

“There’s going to be nothing that surprises me. It’s going to be challenging, and the red-ball skills of Mohammed Shami are just as threatening as Bumrah. But if I can get through that opening spell, I feel there are runs to be had,” Duckett was quoted as saying by Mail Sport.

Duckett believes that India are two different sides when they play at home and away. He was optimistic of England’s chances of beating India. “India at home is very different to India away. It’s a side I feel we should beat and we can beat. It’ll be a good series.”

ALSO READ:

The 31-year-old knows very well the kind of player Jasprit Bumrah is. Bumrah was the top wicket-taker (32 wickets) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year. The Gujarat cricketer, however, has not played competitive cricket since that series as he is currently recovering from a back spasm.

“I’ve faced him in a five-Test series before. I know what he’s going to do to me, and the good thing about that is I know what skills he has,” stated Duckett.

Last time India played England in a Test series

The last time India played England in a Test series was in early 2024 when the Ben Stokes-led side toured India for five Tests. India lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs but scripted a remarkable comeback to win each of the other Tests and clinch the series 4-1. Bumrah finished the series with 19 wickets from four matches. Duckett, on the other hand, scored 343 runs from five matches, including one century.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
Cricket
India vs England
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami

Related posts

West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate Sanju Samson for India's T20I Captaincy

West Indian Star Recommends Underrated IPL 2025 Teammate for India’s T20I Captaincy

He highlighted the skills that would make his teammate an ideal candidate.
3:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Bumrah sustained this injury during a gruelling Australia tour, where his workload was significantly high.
1:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Babar Azam could only assemble 22 runs in 17 deliveries, comprising three boundaries, at a 129.41 strike rate.

T20I Omission Followed by National T20 Cup Failure: Babar Azam Continues Struggling for Form

Babar Azam could only assemble 22 runs in 17 deliveries, comprising three boundaries, at a 129.41 strike rate.
12:22 pm
Darpan Jain
Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sweating over the form of their speedster Vaibhav Arora.

KKR Fret Over Key Bowler’s Listless Show in Practice Games Ahead of IPL 2025

After multiple bids, KKR bought him for INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
11:34 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Amidst Injury Concerns, LSG Prepare Former CSK Speedster for Death-Over Bowling in IPL 2025

This can be a career-defining season for Hangargekar, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t got enough chances in the toughest T20 league.
10:45 am
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals (DC) young sensation Sameer Rizvi amassed a magnificent century in the intra-squad practice game ahead of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals and Former CSK Youngster Smashes Century in Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025

He scored an unbeaten 106, churning out shots all around the ground to flaunt his range.
9:57 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy