News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 19, 2025

Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025. In the press conference, Mahela confirmed Bumrah is still at the NCA and hasn’t joined the squad yet.

“He (Bumrah) is still at the NCA and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He is recovering and is in good spirits, hopefully, he can join the team sooner.”

Bumrah is already set to miss the first few matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He is expected to join the group in early April, but that will largely depend on how he recovers and whether the Indian team management risks him before a big England tour.

More to follow…

IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mahela Jayawardene
MI
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

Who Will Be the Impact Sub for CSK? Former RCB Coach Dissects Chennai Super Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025

He shares his thoughts on who might be their Impact Player this season.
12:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Ashok Sharma Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025

Pace Like Fire: Rajasthan Royals’ Ashok Sharma Shows Promise Ahead Of IPL 2025

The Rajasthan pacer has shown promise within the limited opportunities he got so far
11:50 am
Samarnath Soory
Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are sweating over the form of their speedster Vaibhav Arora.

KKR Fret Over Key Bowler’s Listless Show in Practice Games Ahead of IPL 2025

After multiple bids, KKR bought him for INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.
11:34 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought an exciting young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar at his base price of INR 30 Lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Amidst Injury Concerns, LSG Prepare Former CSK Speedster for Death-Over Bowling in IPL 2025

This can be a career-defining season for Hangargekar, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t got enough chances in the toughest T20 league.
10:45 am
Darpan Jain
Good News for RCB Star Player Scores a Half Century During Intra Squad Match Before IPL 2025

Good News for RCB: Star Player Scores a Half Century During Intra Squad Match Before IPL 2025

This is a good sign for both him and the team before the season starts.
10:24 am
Sagar Paul
ms dhoni ravindra jadeja csk ipl 2025

4 CSK Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Chennai Super Kings

10:10 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy