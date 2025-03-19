Mumbai Indians Coach Provides a Big Update on the Fitness of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach, Mahela Jayawardene has provided a massive update on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025. In the press conference, Mahela confirmed Bumrah is still at the NCA and hasn’t joined the squad yet.

“He (Bumrah) is still at the NCA and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He is recovering and is in good spirits, hopefully, he can join the team sooner.”

Bumrah is already set to miss the first few matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He is expected to join the group in early April, but that will largely depend on how he recovers and whether the Indian team management risks him before a big England tour.

