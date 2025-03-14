News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jasprit Bumrah recovery Mumbai Indians
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 14, 2025

Timeline Revealed for Jasprit Bumrah Return to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The lead pacer is still recovering from a back injury he suffered in January

Jasprit Bumrah recovery Mumbai Indians

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss Mumbai Indians’ (MI) first three games and possibly a few more in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah will join MI in early April which means he will be missing the games against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bumrah has been out of action since early January due to a stress-related back injury he suffered during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. The 2024 T20 World Cup winner had missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the same reason as India went on to win the title by defeating New Zealand in the final.

Bumrah has been out of action since early January due to a stress-related back injury he suffered during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. The 2024 T20 World Cup winner had missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the same reason as India went on to win the title by defeating New Zealand in the final.

Former pacers warn not to burden Jasprit Bumrah with IPL 2025 and England Tests

Ahead of the Champions Trophy squad announcement, India’s selectors’ chief Ajit Agarkar had said that Bumrah has been advised to rest by the medical staff for five weeks. Despite the estimate for his return, the report couldn’t confirm the exact return date of Bumrah.

Also Read:

Other pacers such as former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond had warned about burdening the pacer.

“He’s too valuable for the next World Cup and stuff. So you’d be looking at five Tests in England, I wouldn’t want to be playing him in any more than two in a row. Coming out of the back end of the IPL into a Test match is going to be a huge risk. And so how do they manage that is going to be key,” Bond told ESPNCricinfo, while suggesting that a back injury in the same place could be a career-ender for the speedster.

Bumrah pivotal to Mumbai Indians’ fortunes in IPL 2025

Pace-bowling legend Glenn McGrath also felt that Indian management should be cautious not to rush Bumrah into action.

“He is a bowler you’ve got to manage. You’ve got to look after him. Because of the amount of stress he puts on his body every ball compared to the other bowlers is different,” McGrath told reporters in Chennai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will be hoping for a better IPL in 2025 after finishing bottom of the table last year. They will open their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

Venkatesh Iyer handpicks KKR, Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Stars as Massive Impact Players

Venkatesh also explained how another KKR star earned his India cap.
1:42 pm
Sreejita Sen

4 Mumbai Indians Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for MI

Here's a look at four players who could be the most important for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
12:14 pm
Sandip Pawar
Chennai Super Kings CSK domestic players IPL 2025

CSK All-Rounder Named Captain of Top-Tier Club Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

The left-armer will return to CSK for a second stint after winning IPL 2021
11:07 am
Samarnath Soory

Best SRH Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: A Decision to Be Made between Adam Zampa and Wiaan Mulder

A look at the best SRH playing XI and major talking points ahead of the IPL 2025.
10:43 am
Sandip Pawar
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a weird strategy in the IPL 2025 auction, for they didn’t go for too many quality players.

4 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

LSG indeed have a few match-winners, but the overall unit doesn’t look convincing or as good as other sides.
10:42 am
Darpan Jain
axar patel delhi capitals ipl

Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) had parted ways with former skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction that was held last year.
10:24 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy