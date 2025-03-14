4 Mumbai Indians Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for MI

Here's a look at four players who could be the most important for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

The five-time former champions of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to get back on the podium in the upcoming edition. They have had a disappointing period since last lifting the trophy in 2020. In the last four IPL editions, MI have failed to reach the playoffs three times. They have finished at the bottom of the table on two occasions.

IPL 2024 was a colossal mess for Mumbai Indians. Not only did they have to endure off-field issues but their performances on the field kept getting worse. As a result, they could win only four games and lost 10. Ahead of the IPL 2025, we take a look at four players whose form will be vital for Mumbai Indians to reach the playoffs.

Jasprit Bumrah

The best bowler in the world – across or in any of the formats – Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable asset in world cricket. Naturally, Mumbai Indians’ chances of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs will hinge on how he performs.

The fast bowler missed the recent Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury. He has returned to training and should regain full fitness in the coming days.

Speaking of his record in the IPL, Bumrah has 165 wickets from 133 matches at an economy rate of 7.30. He was incredible last season, picking up 20 wickets from 13 games. In a season where bowlers conceded at over 9 runs per over, Bumrah had an outrageous economy of 6.48. The numbers are even more impressive when you realise he bowls half of his overs at the back end.

Suryakumar Yadav

If Bumrah is the MVP of Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack, Suryakumar Yadav holds the same importance in their batting line-up. He has the ability to find his own angles and play shots all around the park. SKY’s 360° gameplay makes him amongst the toughest batters to bowl at in the shorter format.

If we check the last four seasons, there’s a correlation between his performance and MI’s. Suryakumar had a poor season in IPL 2021 and they missed out on the playoffs. The following year, he missed half the tournament with an injury. MI finished at the bottom. Last year too, he missed a few games and made 345 runs at an average of 34. In IPL 2023, SKY amassed 605 runs 43 average and 181 strike rate. Unsurprisingly, they made it into the top four that season.

Recent form, however, could be a concern for SKY and Mumbai Indians. He averages just around 22 in his last 20 T20 games, with three fifty-plus scores.

Hardik Pandya

The Mumbai Indians skipper endured quite a difficult time during the previous edition on all fronts. Hardik Pandya will be hoping to turn things around in the IPL 2025. As an all-rounder, he remains an important figure for Mumbai Indians.

At his best, Hardik is one of the best finishers in the game. Last season, he failed to live up to the expectations with the bat, scoring only 216 runs at an average of 18. His performance was one of the reasons behind their group stage exit.

With the ball, Hardik had taken 11 wickets in the season at an economy of 10.75, which isn’t good enough. If MI are to reach the playoffs, Pandya has to do better.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is one of the best craftsmen when it comes to spin bowling. Unfortunately, he has barely had any opportunities in the IPL due to Chennai Super Kings having a similar player type – Ravindra Jadeja in the line-up.

The left-arm spin all-rounder will finally get a consistent run, at a franchise that has struggled to get quality spinners in recent years. Mumbai Indians have been one of the worst bowling sides in the middle overs and Santner could be their solution. His career economy rate is 7.02 and he is also a handy hitter down the order. How Santner does in the IPL 2025 will be crucial for Mumbai Indians’ chances of going deep in the tournament.

