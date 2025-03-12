IPL 2025 Purple Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Wicket-Takers Ft. 2 CSK Stars

A look at the potential top 10 wicket-takers that could be in the hunt for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025.

The Indian Premier League 2025 is set to kick off on March 22. It will be the 18th edition of the most lucrative T20 league in the world, with the best players in the world putting on a show.

There is a saying – Batters win you matches, bowlers win you tournaments. It has proven to be true for quite a few teams. Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third title, with five of their bowlers picking 17 or more wickets.

IPL 2024 was the fastest scoring season ever with a run-rate of 9.03 and a very few bowlers managed to stand out. It had a lot to do with the flattest pitches the tournament has ever seen.

With IPL 2025 on the horizon, we try to predict the top 10 wicket-takers in the upcoming season.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy is at the peak of his powers and is only getting better. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the last IPL edition, picking 21 scalps in 14 innings at 8.04 economy. He annihilated England recently, snaring 14 wickets from five T20Is at 7.66 rpo. Chakravarthy has been excellent in the Champions Trophy 2025 as well. His form makes him a strong contender for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world. He has come close to winning the Purple Cap a few times but has fallen short. The Mumbai Indians speedster was an anomaly last year, picking 20 wickets at 6.48 rpo. Among bowlers who bowled more than 25 overs, Bumrah had the best economy rate. Only one other bowler (Sunil Narine) had a season economy of less than 7.50. Bumrah missed the Champions Trophy 2025 with a back injury but has resumed training.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is one of the three bowlers in IPL history to have won the Purple Cap twice. He was the highest wicket-taker playing for RCB in 2021 and for Punjab Kings last year. Harshal is at the top of the chart across the last four IPL editions, with 89 scalps from just 57 innings. He will be playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Noor Ahmad

The Afghanistan spinner is set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season. Noor Ahmad is amongst the best T20 bowlers in the world and will be a huge threat, playing half the games at the Chepauk. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken 67 wickets from 51 innings since 2024 at an economy of 7.

Matheesha Pathirana

The Sri Lankan fast bowler played only six matches for CSK in IPL 2024 but claimed 13 wickets at 7.68 rpo. Matheesha Pathirana had a poor campaign in the SA20 2025 but remains a key player for CSK. His ability to bowl yorkers and overall skill set makes him a good candidate for the Purple Cap if he can stay fit.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was seventh on the list of top wicket-takers last year, with 19 wickets. He then had a phenomenal T20 World Cup, where he was the joint highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. He can swing the ball up front and bowl in death overs. Arshdeep is an improved version of himself and can be amongst the Purple Cap candidates in IPL 2025.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana was the find of the IPL 2024, playing a key role in KKR’s title-winning campaign. He picked 19 wickets from 11 innings at a strike rate of 13.31. He has been doing well in the Indian jersey in recent months and will be the KKR pace attack leader in IPL 2025.

Mohammed Shami

India’s veteran seamer has won the Purple Cap once in 2023, when he picked 28 wickets for Gujarat Titans. He missed the last season due to an injury. From 2021-23, Mohammed Shami bagged 67 wickets in 47 innings at 7.86 economy. The 34-year old will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2025.

Mohammed Siraj

After spending seven years at RCB, Mohammed Siraj will be playing for a new franchise in IPL 2025. The pacer should enjoy playing for Gujarat Titans as the Ahmedabad venue offers good assistance with the new ball. Siraj has taken 34 wickets in the last couple of editions and could be in contention for the Purple Cap this year.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan had a poor season last year. One of the reasons Gujarat Titans didn’t do so well. He seems to be back to usual self, doing well in the SA20 and in the Champions Trophy 2025. Rashid has been a prolific bowler in the IPL, claiming 149 wickets in 121 games at 6.89 rpo. Expect King Khan to be back in the Purple Cap race in IPL 2025.

