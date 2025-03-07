News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
5 Major Injury Concerns for Teams Ahead of IPL 2025 ft two Proteas stars
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 7, 2025

5 Major Injury Concerns for Teams Ahead of IPL 2025 Ft. RCB, KKR Players

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

There are a few teams who will be sweating over the fitness and availability of some of their players.

5 Major Injury Concerns for Teams Ahead of IPL 2025 ft two Proteas stars

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is just around the corner and the teams have already started their preparatory camps. The season kickstarts on March 22 with a match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

With the starting date drawing closer, there are a few teams who will be sweating over the fitness and availability of some of their players due to injury concerns. In this article, we take a look at five such stars who are still unsure of featuring in IPL 2025.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

First up is Josh Hazlewood, the Australian fast bowler who was re-signed by RCB for INR 12.5 crore during the mega auction. Hazlewood, who was part of Australia’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managed to play only two matches before an injury forced him out. His injury also sidelined him during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka and kept him out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Anrich Nortje (KKR)

South African pace sensation Anrich Nortje was acquired by the defending champions KKR for INR 6.5 crores. Initially included in South Africa’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, Nortje underwent medical scans that revealed he would be unable to participate in the tournament. Previously, he was ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 2025 season with a back injury.

ALSO READ:

Gerald Coetzee (Gujarat Titans)

Another prominent South African fast bowler on the list is Gerald Coetzee. He was acquired by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 2.4 crore during the mega auction. Coetzee was anticipated to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025, as he had been recovering from a hamstring injury that limited him to just one match in the SA20. However, upon returning to bowling practice, he reported discomfort and tightness in his groin, which ultimately sidelined him for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan as well as the Champions Trophy 2025.

Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants)

Next in focus is Mitchell Marsh, the versatile Australian all-rounder, who was secured by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 3.4 crores. Marsh participated in four out of the five Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Tests against India before being sidelined in the final match, with Beau Webster taking his place. He managed to play just one Big Bash League (BBL) game before being forced to withdraw due to a lower back injury. This issue ultimately led to his absence from the Champions Trophy 2025 too.

Jacob Bethell (RCB)

The young and promising English all-rounder was secured by RCB for INR 2.6 crores. Bethell, who was part of the England squad touring India for the ODI and T20 matches, made an impactful debut in the first ODI by scoring a notable half-century. Unfortunately, he was later forced to withdraw from the series due to a hamstring injury, which also resulted in him missing the Champions Trophy. RCB will be hoping that Bethell gets fit in time to play in IPL 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Anrich Nortje
IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood
KKR
RCB

Related posts

RCB Considering Newbie Sensation As Manoj Bhandage Injury Replacement for IPL 2025

RCB Considering Newbie Sensation As Manoj Bhandage Injury Replacement for IPL 2025

He scored a double hundred and a hundred in the last two games in the Ranji Trophy 2025 season.
10:04 am
Sagar Paul

RCB Fans Can Breathe Easy as Injured Batter Recovers in Time For IPL 2025

He missed the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury.
8:50 pm
Disha Asrani
In the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spent INR 6.25 crore for Devon Conway and INR 4 crore for Rachin Ravindra.

Tough Call Awaits CSK As Countrymates Fight Over One Spot in the Top-Order in IPL 2025

CSK were clear with their plans and had no double thoughts while acquiring both players.
7:52 pm
Darpan Jain
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rope In South Africa All-Rounder To Replace Injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

Brydon Carse sustained a left toe injury during the Champions Trophy 2025, which ruled him out of the competition.
7:10 pm
Darpan Jain

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Run-scorers Ft. 2 Mumbai Indians Stars

A look at the potential top 10 run-scorers who could be fighting for the Orange Cap in IPL 2025.
6:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai.

KKR Youngster Shines in DY Patil 2025, but Push for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2025 Could Be Affected by Ajinkya Rahane

He led DY Patil Red to the title with a sensational innings with the willow.
6:36 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy