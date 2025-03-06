News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 6, 2025

KKR Youngster Shines in DY Patil 2025, but Push for Playing XI Spot in IPL 2025 Could Be Affected by Ajinkya Rahane

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He led DY Patil Red to the title with a sensational innings with the willow.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a captain’s knock in the DY Patil T20 final in Navi Mumbai. He led DY Patil Red to the title with a sensational innings with the willow.

While opening the innings, Angkrish accumulated 63 runs in 43 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 146.51. 53.96% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Angkrish remained unbeaten throughout his stay to take his team over the line.

He formed a vital 117-run stand with Priyam Garg for the second wicket and never allowed the opponent to make a contest out of the game. Garg attacked more during this partnership, scoring 68 runs in 35 balls, including seven boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 194.29.

ALSO READ:

While Garg was dismissed after a quickfire knock, Angkrish remained not out and finished the chase with Aman Khan, who scored a quickfire 42 to provide the finishing touches. DY Patil Red chased down the target of 176 in 16 overs to lift the title under Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s captaincy.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi might not find a spot in KKR XI in IPL 2025

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is among the finest young talents, and Kolkata Knight Riders brought him again for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. His best batting position is at the top, but he might not find a spot in the XI after Ajinkya Rahane is appointed captain.

Since Rahane is a leader, he must play in the XI and open the innings with Sunil Narine, leaving no spot for Angkrish. If Rahane were not the captain, KKR would have used him as an impact player as CSK did in the previous two seasons.

It’s hard to see Angkrish find a place in the XI after an impressive last season, where he scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23 in seven outings. With his good form, he could have added more than Rahane, whose T20 game is not ideal, even if he showed flashes of brilliance with CSK.

However, Angkrish is a long-term investment for the franchise and will get more chances in the upcoming seasons. Given his superior capabilities, keeping him out of the XI won’t be easy for the Kolkata-based franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related posts

Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

Former RCB Coach Reveals Groundsman’s Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

The Kiwis had stunned India in the game where they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.
10:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

New Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines for New Zealand During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against South Africa

He has taken seven wickets in four matches so far in the tournament.
9:56 pm
Disha Asrani
Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

Change in IPL 2025 Schedule? KKR’s Match Against THIS Team Faces Roadblock Over Security Concerns

The Cricket Association of Bengal are working towards finding a feasible solution.
7:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Pick Becomes Top Ranked All-rounder in ODIs Ahead of Big Season

He put up some scintillating performances in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
5:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, Krunal Pandya, led DY Patil Red in the semifinal of the DY Patil T20 tournament.

RCB Star for IPL 2025 Leads Team Into the Final in DY Patil T20 2025

His performance with both bat and ball was also brilliant, as the all-rounder led from the front and made a statement.
3:43 pm
Darpan Jain
4 Players Who Can Replace Injured Reece Topley at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 ft. New Asian Pace Sensation

4 Players Who Can Replace Injured Reece Topley at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 ft. New Asian Pace Sensation

Reports suggest that he is not yet completely fit, hence, his inclusion in IPL 2025 is highly unlikely.
3:26 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy