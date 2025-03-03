What Does the Special Golden Badge on KKR Jersey for IPL 2025 Symbolize

KKR revealed their jersey for IPL 2025 earlier today.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) revealed their jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition earlier today. KKR will play the first match of the season at Eden Gardens against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

Speaking about KKR’s jersey, the Purple and Gold outfit will now feature three stars on their logo after winning the IPL title for a third time last season.

Interestingly, they will also sport a special golden badge on their jersey, which symbolises that KKR are the defending champions of the tournament.

KKR name Ajinkya Rahane as captain for IPL 2025

Meanwhile, the Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise has named Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane as the side’s leader for the IPL 2025 edition.

Rahane has previous experience of leading the Indian side as well as the Mumbai team in Ranji Trophy. Rahane has previously played for KKR back in 2022 and was picked up for INR 1.5 crores at the auction last November.

On the other hand, dynamic batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been assigned the role of deputy to Rahane. While Iyer was initially expected to be crowned the captaincy hat, given KKR broke the bank to acquire his services of INR 23.75 crores, it was Rahane who beat him to take the captaincy reins after Shreyas Iyer led the franchise to their third title in IPL 2024.

Venkatesh Iyer was a crucial cog in the title-winning squad and it could very well be that KKR sees him as a future captaincy prospect and wants to groom his properly before handing over the mantle.

