KKR Star Gets Out on a 4-Ball Duck; Mumbai Indians’ Speedster Strikes Early in DY Patil T20!

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batter, Venkatesh Iyer, has got out on a duck in the DY Patil T20 fixture between Income Tax and Reliance Industries Limited in Navi Mumbai. This tournament is an ideal preparation for IPL players, but the KKR batter couldn’t make much of an impact against a relatively strong bowling outfit.

Coming to bat at No.3, Iyer could only last for four deliveries before losing his wicket to the newly recruited Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer, Deepak Chahar. Venkatesh saw two wickets fall quickly, and before he could do anything, Chahar sent him back to take two wickets in the over.

The KKR batter got a start in the previous encounter against CGST, accumulating 29 runs in 17 deliveries, with the help of two boundaries and as many maximums. He should have built on that start but departed without troubling the scorers.

This was also a sample of what to expect from Deepak Chahar in the upcoming IPL season while playing for Mumbai Indians. He always gets some swing early and will get ample assistance in MI’s home games in Wankhede Stadium, which will help him flourish with the new ball.

Venkatesh Iyer might lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Earlier today, KKR’s official X (formerly Twitter) account made an interesting post, suggesting the franchise will announce its captain soon. They might opt for Venkatesh Iyer as the next leader because they invested heavily in him.

KKR bought him for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, putting massive trust in his abilities. Venkatesh’s previous work with the team might work in his favour, for he has been with the franchise for several years.

However, it will be intriguing to see whether his batting remains the same after the additional responsibility of leading such a big franchise. Venkatesh has never captained competitive cricket but brings experience due to toiling in domestic cricket.

Even if he is not the captain, Iyer will be part of the leadership group, and the batting will revolve around him. KKR’s fate will heavily depend on how he performs in IPL 2025.

