Why Varun Chakravarthy Has Become Unplayable in Limited-Overs Cricket, His Coach Explains

Varun Chakravarthy’s spin-bowling coach AC Parthiban felt that the spinner’s ability to bowl consistently and execute his plans according to the surface is what makes him a mystery bowler.

Varun made his way into the Champions Trophy 2025 squad on the back of an impressive T20I series against England where he claimed 14 wickets from five games and made his ODI debut in Cuttack where he picked up 1-54 from his 10 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy not just about variations

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner showcased his bowling prowess in the final Group A game against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy as he picked up 5-42 to set up a 44-run victory for India.

Parthiban spoke to Revsportz about the work they put in to aid his comeback into the national team.

“He is not the (kind of person) who needs to bowl too many deliveries to get the hang of it. He is a very intelligent guy who understands what is working and what is not working. He gets into the minute details of his bowling. If you have a word with him, you will understand what detailing he goes into,” Parthiban said.

The Kiwis were unable to pick up Varun’s drift and turn as the likes of Glenn Phillips, Will Young and Mitchell Santner all departed in his bowling. They were unable to recover from 93/3 as Varun triggered a collapse by skittling out the middle order.

KKR spinner makes a superb debut in Champions Trophy

Parthiban also credited KKR coach Abhishek Nayyar for Varun’s development.

“He doesn’t do the same things again and again, that is what makes him the mystery bowler. He has multiple options as well. I feel the credit should go to Abhishek Nayar of KKR as well for the way he has been helping him. I have also talked with those guys. Tactically, they speak about the game more often,” he said.

Despite making his international debut in 2021 and also playing the T20 World Cup that year, Varun was sidelined by Indian team selectors for three years. Parthiban noted that the Tamil Nadu spinner has become more tactically strong that has made him a better player.

“What he has developed over the years is the tactical part of it. Tactically, he is very strong now, to understand his strengths and the conditions in which he is going to play,” Parthiban said.

