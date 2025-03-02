News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Varun Chakravarthy
watch
Last updated: March 2, 2025

‘I Did Feel Nervous’: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Advice After Taking Historic Fifer on Champions Trophy Debut

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Chakravarthy entered the recordbooks after producing the magical spell.

Varun Chakravarthy

The Indian team pulled off an incredible victory against New Zealand in their final group match in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. In the process, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, picking up three wins in as many matches and also finished as the toppers of Group A.

A chief architect of this stellar win was Varun Chakravarthy, who managed to take a historic fifer on his Champions Trophy debut.

Playing in a tournament of such high stature, Varun, who has just played just a solitary ODI for India prior to this game admitted to being nervous. However, the 33-year-old revealed that it was the advice of skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya that helped him control his nerves and produce a magical matchwinning performance.

ALSO READ:

Varun Chakravarthy overcomes ‘nervousness’

“I did feel nervous in the initial stages. Not played a lot for India in ODIs, so was nervous. As the game progressed, felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas, Hardik everyone was talking to me and asked me to calm down. I found out last night about play. Was expecting to play for the country and looking forward, but was nervous. It was not a rank-turner but if you bowled in the right places, it helped. The way Kuldeep, Jaddu, Axar bowled, even the pacers. it was a total team effort.”

With his figures of 5/42 in 10 overs, Chakravarthy entered the record books for being the fastest Indian to take a fifer in ODIs (two games). The previous earliest was Stuart Binny who picked 6/4 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014 in his third ODI.

He also has the second-best figures for a bowler on Champions Trophy debut and bowling figures for India in the ICC tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs NZ
Rohit Sharma
Varun Chakravarthy
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Axar Patel

Axar Patel Takes a Forward-Diving Screamer Near the Boundary Rope To Dismiss Rachin Ravindra [WATCH]

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over being bowled by Hardik Pandya.
7:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Kane Williamson’s Comical Reaction After Being Hit By the Ball in the Champions Trophy 2025 Against India [WATCH]

Kane Williamson danced amusingly as if stung by a jellyfish
6:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja catch

Kane Williamson Takes A Stunner To Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja In Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

6:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
Glenn Phillips took another flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on the fourth delivery of the seventh over in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Shocked As Glenn Phillips Pulls Off Stunner To Dismiss Him in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The replays confirmed Phillips only had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds, which shows how quickly things transpired in the middle.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain
Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 2025.

South Africa Bowler Apologises To Crowd After Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in IMLT20 [WATCH]

While Tshabalala didn’t need to do it, this was such a nice gesture, which must have compelled the fans to stop sledging him from the stands.
12:35 pm
Darpan Jain

Mumbai Indians Recruit Clean Bowled by Jofra Archer’s Mastery in a Must-Win Champions Trophy 2025 Face-off [WATCH]

The Mumbai Indians' (MI) recruit made 27 runs off 25 deliveries before departing to Archer's mastery.
7:47 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy