‘I Did Feel Nervous’: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Advice After Taking Historic Fifer on Champions Trophy Debut

Chakravarthy entered the recordbooks after producing the magical spell.

The Indian team pulled off an incredible victory against New Zealand in their final group match in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. In the process, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament, picking up three wins in as many matches and also finished as the toppers of Group A.

A chief architect of this stellar win was Varun Chakravarthy, who managed to take a historic fifer on his Champions Trophy debut.

Playing in a tournament of such high stature, Varun, who has just played just a solitary ODI for India prior to this game admitted to being nervous. However, the 33-year-old revealed that it was the advice of skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya that helped him control his nerves and produce a magical matchwinning performance.

Varun Chakravarthy overcomes ‘nervousness’

“I did feel nervous in the initial stages. Not played a lot for India in ODIs, so was nervous. As the game progressed, felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas, Hardik everyone was talking to me and asked me to calm down. I found out last night about play. Was expecting to play for the country and looking forward, but was nervous. It was not a rank-turner but if you bowled in the right places, it helped. The way Kuldeep, Jaddu, Axar bowled, even the pacers. it was a total team effort.”

With his figures of 5/42 in 10 overs, Chakravarthy entered the record books for being the fastest Indian to take a fifer in ODIs (two games). The previous earliest was Stuart Binny who picked 6/4 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014 in his third ODI.

He also has the second-best figures for a bowler on Champions Trophy debut and bowling figures for India in the ICC tournament.

